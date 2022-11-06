First modification: Last modification:
Until now, the Russian private military group Wagner had been managing a low profile far from the public sphere, but this situation took a turn with the inauguration of its first official headquarters in the city of Saint Petersburg. The organization assures that its objective is to defend the interests of Russia, but at the international level it has accusations of war crimes in several countries.
