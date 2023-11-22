The American government accused this Tuesday (21) the Wagner Group of offering air defense weapons and mercenaries to Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia supported by Iran that carries out attacks against Israel in the Middle East war.

The spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the paramilitary group, under the command of the Russian government, should soon supply men and military equipment to militiamen in Lebanon.

In exchange for support, according to Kirby, the Iranian regime “is considering sending ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.”

“We are certainly prepared to use our counterterrorism sanctions authorities against Russian individuals or entities that may make these destabilizing transfers,” the White House official warned.

American officials, who did not identify themselves, told the newspaper earlier this month The Washington Post that Wagner was preparing to send Hezbollah a mobile anti-aircraft rocket launcher, known as Pantsir-S1, and ammunition for the equipment. “We know that Russia has refused to condemn Hamas for its horrific terrorist attack on Israel, and recently hosted Hamas officials in Moscow. This comes at a time when Russia continues to commit atrocities in Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said at the time.

Since the beginning of the conflict, on October 7th between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, Hezbollah, a member of the Axis of Resistance, has been firing at Israeli infrastructure, which responds to attacks on the southern border between the countries.

At the beginning of the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov met with a former commander of the paramilitary group in the Kremlin in order to announce the return of relations between the parties , who fell out following the failed June rebellion of now-deceased Wagner leader Prigozhin.

After the peace negotiations, the group announced that it had resumed recruiting mercenaries to serve in the Russian Army, in a new category of the Ministry of Defense known as “volunteer units”.