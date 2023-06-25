According to US Secretary of State, it is too early to talk about the future of mercenaries, but rebellion exposed Russian “cracks”

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, said this Sunday (25.jun.2023) that the rebellion of the Wagner Group against the government of Russia is the “most recent defeat” for the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. The statements were given in interview to the programMeet The Press” from the NBC News.

“It is too early to say (if the Wagner Group is being dismantled) […] It can last for weeks and even months. This just creates another problem for Putin. This is just the latest chapter in Putin’s book of defeats for himself and for Russia.”he stated.

Read more about it:

For Blinken, the mercenary team’s mutiny represented a “direct challenge” to Putin’s authority and showed more “cracks” emerging in Russia. “I believe it was no secret to many people for several months that these tensions were growing. […] Then this (the rebellion) it was a ‘rising storm’”he said.

“What we saw is extraordinary. Think with me: 16 months ago, Russian forces were on the doorstep of Kiev, Ukraine, believing that they would take the city in a matter of days and that they would wipe the country, as an independent nation, off the map. Now, what we saw was Russia needing to defend Moscow, its capital, from mercenaries that it created.”he said.

According to the US Secretary of State, however, the country does not want to speculate on the outcome of the rebellion involving the Wagner Group and that new information should emerge over the next few days. “We want to avoid speculation. We want to focus on the facts and keep the focus on Ukraine.”he declared.

THE WAGNER GROUP REBELLION

O Power360 prepared an infographic with the main events of the Wagner Group rebellion against the Russian government. Here is below:

WAGNER GROUP

In January 2023, the United States categorized the Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization”. The statement was made by John Kirby, coordinator of Strategic Communications at the National Security Council. According to the American, about 50,000 mercenaries would be on the battlefield, with 10,000 hired and 40,000 Russian prisoners.

Founded in 2014 by Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Utkin, the Wagner Group is the main mercenary organization engaged in military operations aligned with Putin’s interests. The faction gained notoriety that same year when it aided Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. In 2015, Yevgeny Prigozhin became the leader of the paramilitary community.

The name Wagner was chosen because that would be Dmitry Utkin’s nickname. According to the newspaper New York TimesUtkin was an admirer of Adolf Hitler, who had the German composer Richard Wagner (1813-1883) as one of his favorite musicians.

The Russian Constitution prohibits the operation of mercenary groups in the country, but there are gaps in the legislation that allow the operation of this type of organization. Russian state-owned companies are allowed to have private armed security forces, which makes it possible for mercenaries to operate in a legal and organized manner.

The Wagner Group acts as Putin’s private army, which can expand its area of ​​operation to other continents without directly involving the country’s official Armed Forces. The paramilitaries have already operated in several nations in Africa, such as Libya, Sudan, Mali and Madagascar. The group has also worked in Syria to help the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Putin.

In response to the Russian president’s statement, Prigozhin commented on the group’s participation in the African continent. He stated that he maintained contact with the Russian government to interfere in these countries: “When we fought in Africa they told us we needed Africa and then they abandoned it because they stole all the aid money”he declared.

In relation to the war with Ukraine, the Wagner Group stood out for fighting on the front lines of the main battles. The mercenaries were the main Russian striking force in the city of Bakhmut, site of the bloodiest skirmish of the war.

The US Treasury published a report in January 2023 with information on the global operations of the Wagner Group. According to the document, the paramilitaries receive help from companies such as the Russian Terra Tech, which produces satellite images. According to the US body, the group would also receive help from Chinese companies.