After months of friction between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the top echelon of the Armed Forces of Russia, the perhaps least expected outcome happened: after an alleged attack by Russian forces on the positions of the Wagner Group, its leader had the necessary pretext to carry out an insurrection and started a “March for Justice” between Friday and Saturday (23 and 24), consisting of a military convoy that left Ukraine and arrived at a distance of just 200 km from Moscow.

During the journey, President Vladimir Putin appeared on national television to accuse Prigozhin of inciting an “armed rebellion”, which was responded to with a threat by the mercenary leader. “The president is profoundly wrong. We are patriots, and Putin made the wrong choice. Worse for him… soon Russia will have a new president”, said the leader of Wagner.

As troops led by the Russian Ministry of Defense barricaded and blocked arterial roads to the capital, the mercenary forces suddenly halted their advance and turned around.

Commenting on the reason for such a stoppage, Prigozhin said he wanted to avoid “Russian bloodshed”, although by that point his troops had shot down six helicopters and a plane serving as an air checkpoint.

In total, the estimated number of pilots and flight controllers killed varies between 15 and 22, according to both Russian and Ukrainian sources. In such a circumstance, the dictator of Belarus and Putin’s ally, Alexander Lukashenko, intervened and a truce was established.

Thus, the rebellion ended the same way it started: with a Telegram post, in which Prigozhin said he would turn around and accept all the conditions imposed by the Kremlin. “At this time, Alexander Lukashenko reached out and offered to find solutions for the future work of the Wagner Group in the legal jurisdiction,” said Prigozhin.

From the “coup” surprise to the “agreement” surprise

Since the war reached a near stalemate for Russian forces, in which every foot advanced meant hundreds of lives, the leader of the Wagner Group has become a fierce critic of the Russian General Staff’s conduct of the war effort and a spokesman for a significant wing in the highest political-military spheres, dissatisfied with the conduct of the war in Ukraine.

In what was perhaps the most emblematic video he published on Telegram, Prigozhin appeared in front of dozens of corpses of Wagner soldiers, killed in combat, uttering untranslatable offenses against the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and the current head of state- Major, Valery Gerasimov.

After the insurrection, the Russian political-military camp was definitively divided in two: some considered Prigozhin a patriot, while others considered him a traitor. Politicians, generals, businessmen and even units, battalions and soldiers on the front line posted, on Telegram channels with millions of followers, videos with oaths of allegiance until death to one of the sides.

For Oksana Gumenna, translator of Slavic languages ​​and international analyst with specialization in Eastern Europe, the popularity in the most diverse layers of Russian society of the uprising coordinated by Prigozhin is due to the fact that it represents a kind of alternative to the General Staff, seen as inefficient and representative of Russia’s corrupt military elite.

“Although the targets were Shoigu and Gerasimov, Putin ended up leaving with his image quite scratched even inside Russia. I believe he will take revenge, however, he will wait for the dust to settle so as not to instigate more animosities between the conflicting parties”, said the analyst.

A society split in half

In the face of Prigozhin’s main allegations that, without the uprising, the Wagner Group would be disbanded and that the staff of the General Staff needed to be urgently reshuffled, the agreement led to the effective dissolution of his organization throughout Russian territory (with the transfer of his personnel to Belarus) and the permanence of Shoigu and Gerasimov in their proper posts.

Political-military segments that previously unconditionally supported Wagner in his conflict against the Russian General Staff began to call Prigozhin a coward and a traitor, as he used the armed uprising as an opportunity to force an agreement with the “beast” he claimed to fight.

Within the Russian army’s own units, many soldiers and airmen refused to obey orders to bomb the rebel positions, putting the soldiers of their own units at risk and incurring the crime of insubordination and even treason.

“The train of Wagnerians did not move on asphalt – it moved through people’s hearts, tearing society in half”, summed up the exiled Russian oligarch Aleksandr Khodakovsky to the 1 million people who follow him on his Telegram channel.

For Gumenna, the event represented an international embarrassment for Putin’s government, as support for Prigozhin was surprisingly underestimated by the highest levels of power. “The situation as it has unfolded shows that there is a deep split in the Russian army and perhaps an even bigger rout would have occurred if they truly had someone to turn to at the time,” she explained.

Oksana Gumenna’s portrayal of Russian society can also be found in Khodakovsky’s words. “Millions of people have experienced the horror […] and those millions will never again be able to look into the eyes of those who rejoiced to see helicopters shot down without a trial,” he said.

The general feeling of mistrust and hatred among supporters of the war is already starting to be seen on Telegram channels, where videos emerge of soldiers who supported or were absent during the uprising being summarily executed by their peers, while others report torture and abuse by part of their commanders.

The analyst concluded that if this split remains, Russia’s very social fabric could break down. “This would represent the crumbling of the Russian war effort,” said Gumenna.

Word from the Kremlin and the Russian media

Although the Kremlin said that all those involved in the rebellion would be amnesty, until this Tuesday (27) no effective legal device was instituted for this. What there are for now are contradictory statements, such as those made in an official statement by Putin this Monday (26), in which the president said that those who mutinied were both traitors and heroes and that they were deceived by their superiors, but most of the Wagner Group commanders would consist of patriots.

The synthesis of the contradiction and division that Russian society is currently experiencing could be seen firsthand in the first post-riot broadcast of the program by Vladimir Solovyov, the country’s main anchor. The presenter justified the decision of the Russian president to let Prigozhin go free, despite having already defended the death penalty for much less serious crimes.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of Russia Today (RT), complemented her words by saying that “the legal provisions are not like the Commandments of Christ or the Law of Moses”.

Amid appeasing words from media professionals, retired Russian military commander and member of parliament Andrey Gurulyov said: “A bullet in the forehead is the only salvation for Prigozhin […] and I keep every one of my words!”.