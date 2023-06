How did you feel about the content of this article?

Group Wagner with tank, taking control of the Russian city Rostov-on-Don. After an agreement with Putin mediated by Lukashenko (Belarus), they retreated. June 24, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Wagner Group, a private mercenary company that staged an armed rebellion in Russia this Saturday (24), has started to withdraw its forces from the city of Rostov-on-Don after reaching an agreement with the country’s authorities, according to news agencies. Russian.

The Wagner militiamen have already abandoned the territory of the Russian army headquarters in the city, which they took this Saturday “without a shot being fired”, according to the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to the newspaper “Kommersant”, the townspeople gathered to say goodbye to the mercenaries.

“Thank you for coming here today. I finally started to believe in this country,” a Rostov-on-Don resident told Wagnerian militiamen, according to the newspaper.

Locals chant “Wagner”, applaud and take pictures with the paramilitary team leaving the city, the paper added. The withdrawal of fighters from the Rostov-on-Don mercenary group comes less than two hours after Prigozhin announced that Wagner would return to his bases to avoid bloodshed in Russia.

Prigozhin made this statement when the Wagner Group forces were about 200 kilometers from Moscow and after having reached an agreement with the Russian authorities thanks to the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.