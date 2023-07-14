Mercenaries from the Wagner Group have already started training Belarusian troops in a camp near the town of Asipovichy, 230 km from the border with Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

“Near Asipovichy, territorial defense training takes place”, indicates the message released by the folder on Telegram, which points out that local troops are trained in some military disciplines by “instructors from the private company Wagner”.

The Ministry of Defense also published a video of the training, with comments from some of the military about the mercenaries.

“They took part in combat actions, and that is clear. It is a very useful experience for our Belarusian army, which has not participated in real combat since the Afghan war”, says one of the soldiers heard.

“They are very prepared people, who know what they are doing. They can teach us many things. It is a very useful tool”, said another.

A third Belarusian soldier assured that, currently, “it is necessary to carry out this type of preparation”.

“We are very motivated and we are willing to defend the homeland”, assured the source.

This week, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that it planned to take advantage of the arrival of the Wagner in the country, to carry out an “exchange of experiences” between the regular army of the country and the Russian paramilitaries.

“A week ago, the Belarusian authorities stated that the group’s mercenaries, who were supposed to leave the country after the failure of the June 24 uprising, were still not at the base offered by Minsk.

Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko has previously said that the Wagner Group is the “most experienced unit in combat” and that it “can serve the defense” of the country in the event of an attack.