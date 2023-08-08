The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeni Prigozhin, said on Tuesday (8) that the United States is willing to recognize the military junta that staged a coup in Niger just to avoid the presence of Russian mercenaries in the country.

“The United States recognizes a government, which does not recognize them, just to avoid finding Wagner in the country,” said the audio transmitted by Telegram channels associated with the paramilitary group.

Prigozhin also commented on the visit of the “number two” of the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, to Niger, where she met on this occasion with several leaders of the coup, but did not achieve significant progress in restoring constitutional order.

During the dialogue attempt, Nuland put on the table several formulas to restore democratic order in Niger through a “negotiated solution”, but the leaders of the military junta showed little interest, he explained in telephone statements to a group of journalists in Washington .

After the meetings, the diplomat said that “the people who are going to make a decision about the coup d’état in Niger are well aware of the risks that an invitation from the Wagner group poses to their sovereignty.”

Last week, Niger’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, appealed to the United States and other countries to help him restore the country’s constitutional order.

In a column in The Washington PostBazoum also stated that “the entire central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence through the Wagner group, whose brutal terrorism was clearly seen in Ukraine”.

In his commentary, Prigozhin added that mercenaries are always “on the side of good and justice”.

“Alongside those who fight for their sovereignty and their interests. Call us at any time,” he said.

The paramilitary leader previously praised the military coup in Niger, but denied participation in the coup movement.

In the audio reproduced by Telegram channels, Prigozhin stated that “what happens in Niger is nothing more than the struggle of the people against western colonization”. (With information from the EFE Agency)