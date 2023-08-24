The leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash this Wednesday (23), according to information from the Russian agency Tass. An Embraer executive jet crashed in the Russian region of Tver, killing everyone on board, the Ministry of Emergencies reported to the agency.

“The Embraer plane was on the route between Sheremetyevo and St. Petersburg. There were three pilots and seven passengers on board. They all died,” the source said.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), which launched an investigation into the crash, said Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list.

A Telegram account associated with the Wagner Group reported that the plane crash was the result of an attack, but there is no official confirmation from Russia or other countries about this.

Prigozhin, 62 years old, was born in Leningrad (today St. Petersburg) and in 1981, when he was only 20 years old, he was sentenced to prison for theft, fraud and involvement in a network of prostitution of minors.

He was detained for nine years and when he was released, he opened a chain of hot dog restaurants with his stepfather. The venture was successful and Prigozhin began to expand his investments: a network of markets, casinos, restaurants and a catering service.

In these last two businesses, relations with the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, began in the early 2000s, which earned him the nickname (given by the American press) “Putin’s chef”: in his floating restaurant, the Russian leader began to receive heads of state such as the then French president Jacques Chirac and the American George W. Bush.

Prigozhin won contracts to supply food to schools, public offices and the Russian armed forces. However, his relations with the Putin administration went far beyond these services.

The Wagner Group assisted pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine from 2014 and Kremlin forces in the annexation of Crimea that year, and did the same in the conflict that started in Ukraine in early 2022.

However, Prigozhin engaged in a public dispute with the Russian military command, whom he accused of incompetence and lack of support.

On June 24 of this year, Wagner fighters entered Russian territory after the group’s leader accused Russia of having attacked a militia camp. However, when the march was about 200 km from Moscow, the riot was stopped through an agreement brokered by the dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Prigozhin accepted to go into exile in Belarus.

The Wagner Group also has a history of operating in other countries, such as Syria, Venezuela and Sudan, and this week Prigozhin had appeared in a video, suggesting he was in Africa.

Prigozhin would also be behind the so-called Saint Petersburg Troll Factory, which promoted internet invasions and destabilization actions around the world.