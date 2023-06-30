In March of this year, parliamentarians from the Duma (lower house of the Russian Parliament, similar to the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil) approved a law that aimed to apply severe penalties to anyone who publicly criticized or divulged information considered “false” by the government of Vladimir Putin about any military unit fighting for Russia in Ukraine, including private mercenary groups like the Wagner Group.

The law passed by the Duma extended the criminal punishment, which was already in place in the country and punished people for “discrediting” and spreading “deliberately false” information about Russian military forces involved in the war, to also cover “voluntary formations, organizations or individuals ” who were “assisting” regular Russian armed forces on Ukrainian soil.

That is, it also made it a crime to direct criticism at mercenary groups that were at the service of Russia in Ukraine. In theory, paramilitary groups are “banned” in Russia, hence the law used the term “voluntary formations”.

Under this law, offenders who carry out “public actions” aimed at “discrediting” mercenaries face up to five years in prison or pay a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,985). If such actions occur again within the 12-month period, leading to consequences considered “serious”, the accused could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison or pay a fine of up to 1 million rubles (US$13,300).

Spreading what Russian authorities deem to be “false information” about “military volunteers” can, under the law, result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles ($20). thousand). If the “false” information causes “serious consequences” for the image and reputation of these groups, the penalty can reach up to 15 years in prison.

“All those who today risk their lives to ensure the security of the country and citizens are protected from provocations and lies,” Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin said on the day of approval.

Also in March, the law was approved in the Federation Council (upper house of Parliament, which is equivalent to the Senate in Brazil) and promulgated by President Vladimir Putin.

The law’s passage was seen by opponents of the Russian government as an attempt by the Kremlin to silence any criticism or dissent over the invasion of Ukraine and also as a way to shield its loyal mercenaries from public scrutiny and accountability. The law also reflected at that time the growing influence and power of the Wagner Group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Russian military and political circles.

The law was widely condemned by human rights groups, journalists and opposition figures, who saw it as a serious violation of freedom of expression and an attack on independent media.

Other critics also pointed out at the time that the law was in contradiction with Russia’s own Constitution, which “prohibits” mercenary activities and guarantees freedom of expression. They also questioned how authorities would define “discrediting” or “false information” about mercenaries and who would be authorized to verify such information.

Supporters of the law argued at the time that it was necessary to protect Russia’s security and sovereignty against “foreign interference and propaganda”. They also stated that it was a matter of “respect and gratitude” for those who were “risking their lives to defend Russia’s interests and allies in Ukraine”.

“Anyone who is fighting for Russia in Ukraine, whether regular soldiers, volunteers or contractors, deserves our support and recognition,” said the Duma chairman.

Volodin also accused some Western media outlets at the time of spreading “fake news” and “disinformation” about Russia’s role in the war and its use of mercenaries. According to him, the law would help combat such attempts and ensure that the Russian public receives “accurate and objective information about the situation in Ukraine”.

Several Russian citizens were arrested and prosecuted under the law. Earlier this month, the Adler District Court in Sochi, a city located in Krasnodar, southwestern Russia, ordered the arrest of activist Marina Melikhova, accused of “publicly discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

According to the Justice, in October of last year, Melikhova had already been indicted for “disseminating illicit content, which included actions aimed at discrediting the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation”.

Like Melikhova, because of the law, other activists and critics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are also facing trial because of the daily dissemination of information, through forums and social networks, about the brutal acts that the Russian army and mercenaries of the country are perpetrating in the war.

How is the law after the rebellion

Among the mercenaries protected from criticism by the law passed in parliament and promulgated by Putin was the Wagner Group, who rebelled last weekend against the Russian government.

In addition to Wagner, there are other Russian paramilitary groups that are operating in Ukraine and have benefited from the law, including mercenaries linked to the Russian state-owned Gazprom, who fight on Ukrainian soil under the names of Fakel, Potok and Redut, groups that were revealed by Prigozhin himself, during an interview for a Telegram channel.

When the law was passed and signed into law by Putin, the Wagner Group was still assisting Russian troops on Ukrainian territory.

The paramilitary force led by Prigozhin fought on several fronts against the Ukrainian army and was considered by the Russian government at that time as one of the main allied forces in the invasion of the neighboring country.

After the revolt that started on Friday (23), the Russian media began to spread information that Moscow was already considering making serious changes to the law. Putin wants to diminish any and all influence that Wagner may still have in Russian society, and the law passed in March was a direct consequence of that influence.

Information circulated at the time it was approved by the Duma revealed that it had been a personal demand by Prigozhin, who in January had asked parliament for a new regulation to “eliminate negative coverage” by the media about his “volunteers”.

Faced with this new scenario, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti published information on Monday (26) that the vice-president of the State Duma, Vladislav Davankov, would have said that it was necessary to “discuss amendments to [punições por] discredit the armed forces”.

“It is necessary to discuss amendments linked to norms of punishment for discrediting the armed forces. The legislation also needs to be revised. It no longer meets modern realities. We will discuss this issue with other parties this week,” Davankov said.

“If you leave unchanged [a lei]thousands of Russians could be jailed for 15 years for expressing a civil position on the Wagner group’s actions after Saturday’s events,” he added.

Davankov also emphasized that it was extremely necessary at this time for the Russian government to start rethinking the temporary suspension of contracts still in effect with other paramilitary forces that are assisting the Russian army in Ukraine, as well as the laws that prohibit criticism directed at the armed forces and the law on public opinion surrounding the actions of mercenary groups.

Another idea being thought of in the Russian parliament at the moment is the creation of a new law that obliges, when in a conflict situation, that the country’s private paramilitary forces automatically become subordinate to the Ministry of Defense. The proposal for such a law was presented by Russian senator Sergei Tsekov.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to ban the activities of private military companies. It is necessary to make a law and resolve all these issues. The most important thing is that, even though they are private, they operate under the laws of the Russian Federation,” Tsekov told RIA Novosti.

For the parliamentarian, a law in this sense could prevent situations like the Wagner rebellion from happening again in the future.

Tsekov further stated that, even though they are “private” and function at the expense of funds raised by a certain individual, the country’s paramilitary groups must be “completely subject to the laws of the State”.

According to information from RIA Novosti, a bill on the legalization of paramilitary groups in Russia has also been discussed for over a year in the country’s parliament, since March 2022. The bill was presented by the party A Just Russia – For Truth.

Reportedly, the issue of legalization, prohibition and repeal of laws on mercenaries has returned to the agenda of the Russian parliament after the Wagner rebellion. Shortly after the end of the riot, on Saturday (24), Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Duma Defense Committee, told RIA Novosti that he was preparing a new bill on the country’s paramilitary groups, noting that it was “too early to talk about the future perspectives of the Wagner Group”.