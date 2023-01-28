Home page politics

Russia suffers significant losses in the Ukraine war. The Wagner group in particular is said to be hit hard. The news ticker.

Current information: According to the General Staff in Kyiv, 800 Russian soldiers were killed within 24 hours.

Update from Saturday, January 28, 11:45 a.m.: The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has released the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to reports from the Ukrainian general staff, 800 Russian soldiers were killed in 24 hours. Also striking are the high figures for destroyed vehicles and fuel tanks. The information comes from a war party and cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 125,510 (+800)

125,510 (+800) planes: 293 (+1)

293 (+1) Helicopter: 284 (+1)

284 (+1) Tank: 3,189 (+7)

3,189 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,344 (+4)

6,344 (+4) Artillery Systems: 2,188 (+8)

2,188 (+8) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 221 (+0)

221 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 453 (+1)

453 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,026 (+26)

5,026 (+26) boats: 18

18 drones: 1947 (+6)

1947 (+6) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 28)

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner group has to create a new cemetery

First report from Saturday, January 28, 9:37 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, losses are piling up on both sides. The high number of fallen soldiers is particularly remarkable for Russia, which was considered to be clearly superior at the beginning of the war. The military leadership of Ukraine recently put this number at over 125,000. Also the USA already spoke of more than 100,000 dead Russian troops in November 2022. Now there are reports that the Wagner Group in particular, which is fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has recently suffered heavy losses. Meanwhile, its founder is engaged in a domestic power struggle.

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. According to Ukraine, over 125,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began. (Archive image) © Stanislav Krasilnikov/imago

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Wagner Group pays high price for conquests

the Wagner group from Russia known for human rights violations recently attracted attention in the fight for Bachmut. The military company claimed, among other things, the conquest of the nearby town of Soledar. But the successes obviously come at a high price.

This is what research by the news agency shows Reutersthat there has been a massive increase in graves in a Wagner group cemetery in just a few months. Since November 2022, the number of buried mercenaries has increased sevenfold and is now 200 New York Times According to Wagner, there is another burial site nearby with almost 900 burial chambers. Further cemetery areas are already to be laid out.

Russia’s losses: Wagner founder argues about omissions in the Ukraine war

While the Wagner Group is recording high losses in Ukraine, its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is attracting attention in Russia with domestic disputes. Recently, some things pointed to one Power struggle between Prigozhin and Putin there. Now, however, the Wagner founder took on Igor Girkin, a former military leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Both men have criticized Putin’s actions in the Ukraine war in the past. Now they accused each other of military lapses like that Institute for the Study of War from the USA reported in a recent report. The argument went so far that Prigozhin sarcastically offered his counterpart to fight with the Wagner group himself. When Girkin surprisingly accepted the offer, Prigozhin replied that he would not be effective at the front anyway. (vbu with dpa)