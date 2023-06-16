Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary troop, in late May in the Russian city of Vladivostok (archive photo). © IMAGO/Elena Kopylova/SNA

So far, Wagner boss Priogschin has referred to the Russian military in his sharp criticism. Now the British secret service sees an extension of the rhetoric to the “establishment”.

Moscow – A decisive moment is imminent in the showdown between the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Russian military: The mercenary force must sign contracts directly with the Ministry of Defense by the deadline of July 1, like the Russian President Wladimir Putin self affirmed. Priogshin refusesis there now a direct power struggle with the head of the Kremlin?

British Intelligence: Prigozhin’s statement is ‘contempt for broader sections of the establishment’

The Russian President was involved in the rivalry between the Russian military and the Wagner group last publicly withheld. After Prigozhin announced that he did not want to sign any contracts directly with the Defense Ministry, the However, at a meeting with military bloggers, the Kremlin chief publicly supported the statement of the Ministry of Defense explicitly. This could bring a new dynamic to the dispute between Wagner and the Russian military.

So far, Prigozhin has made “corrosive criticism” of the Russian Defense Ministry, but bowed to Putin’s authority, the British secret service analyzed in one Report published by the UK Ministry of Defence. But now the rhetoric of the Wagner boss is developing towards “disregard for broader sections of the Russian establishment,” the statement continues. July 1st will be a key date in the feud.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Priogshin refuses to sign contracts: these could be the consequences

Shoigu more or less checkmated Prigozhin, Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation, told the British newspaper The Guardians. “If Wagner does not sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense within a few weeks, the state could withdraw support for Wagner or even take legal action against him,” the expert continued.

The Wagner boss himself admitted that his private army might not receive ammunition or weapons if he refused to sign the contracts with the ministry. But only until the Russian army Ukraine war need the help of the mercenary force, Priogschin said on his Telegram channel. “When we first started getting involved in this war, nobody said we were obliged to make agreements with the Defense Ministry,” the Wagner boss remained adamant when he asked for comment a few days later on Putin’s open support of the demand requested by the Department of Defense.

Prigozhin’s future may depend on the success or failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive

The new guidance from the Russian Defense Ministry could serve to bring the Wagner boss under control, as well as the US think tank Institute for the Study of War stated. At the same time, the regulation supports the principle of unity of command, which is important in the military, according to which the armed forces should be under a single commander. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there are currently more than 40 volunteer groups, including Prigozhin’s Wagner Group and fighters led by Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov.

Nobody in a comparable position in Russia criticizes the military leadership as harshly as the Wagner boss with impunity. So far, his notoriety has been his protection. Analysts suspect that Putin decided months ago to limit the influence of the Wagner boss in the Ukraine to limit and only waited for the right moment – which came after the capture of Bakhmut by the mercenary troops. Prigozhin’s future could now depend on the success or failure of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, believes Tatyana Stanovaya, founder of the political analysis firm R Politik in an interview The Guardians. “He is waiting for them to see that without his skills and abilities, the Russian army is losing territory and Putin or Shoigu ask him for help.” (bme)