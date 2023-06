How did you feel about the content of this article?

Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) with Vladimir Putin in a 2010 image | Photo: Government of Russia/Wikimedia Commons

Wagner paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, which helps Russia in the war against Ukraine, said on Friday that Russian troops had attacked a militia camp and killed “dozens” of men.

In an audio on Telegram, Prigozhin promised to “respond to these atrocities”. “We were ready to make concessions to the Ministry of Defense to hand over our weapons and find a solution to continue defending our country. But these scoundrels have not calmed down”, accused the leader of Wagner.

“They saw that we were not defeated and attacked our camps. Many of our fighters were killed, our comrades in arms. Let’s make a decision on how to respond to these atrocities. The next step is ours,” said Prigozhin, who reported that the attack was carried out by “disguised artillerymen and helicopter pilots”.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has classified the Wagner leader’s accusations as “untrue” and “provocative”, according to CNN.

The mercenary group has helped Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine, but on several occasions Prigozhin has expressed dissatisfaction with the Russian military command, claiming that the lack of support has generated heavy losses in its ranks, and has promised to withdraw its forces from the invaded country.

Last week, he denied any possibility of signing contracts for the militia to be formally incorporated into Russian forces.