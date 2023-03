How did you feel about the content of this article?

A local resident shows the hole of the S300 missile that destroyed his house and killed his friend when they were hiding from a bombing in the basement in Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, March 27, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, acknowledged on Wednesday (29) the high cost in lives of the violent fighting in Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“The battle for Bakhmut practically destroyed the Ukrainian army and, unfortunately, left the Wagner quite dejected,” Prigozhin said in a statement released by his press service.

According to the head of the paramilitary group, Wagner’s victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces will constitute a “turning point” in the conflict and “in all of modern history”.

Prigozhin said his fighters were “destroying foreign forces” who aid Ukraine and “aim to bring Russia to its knees”.

“It’s a big turnaround in this war because ultimately only the Russian army will remain on the board,” he added.

Prigozhin’s statements come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that, in the event of Bakhmut’s downfall, the authorities would be forced to seek an agreement with Russia.

For its part, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted in its daily report that the Wagner seems to have already taken over the gigantic metallurgical complex AZOM in Bakhmut, which has been besieged by these stormtroopers for more than six months.

The metallurgical facilities and their tunnels served as a trench for Ukrainian soldiers to defend themselves against the Russian offensive that almost completely destroyed the city in the Donetsk region.