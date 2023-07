How did you feel about the content of this article?

Delivery of Wagner Group weapons and military vehicles to Russian forces at an undisclosed location last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Russian mercenary group Wagner announced on Monday (17) the closure of its main base in Russia, located in the city of Molkino, in the region of Krasnodar, in the south of the country.

“We are removing the flags of Russia and the private military company Wagner from our base in Molkino. The base ceases to exist. Wagner is leaving for other locations,” announced a member of the group in a video posted on the messaging platform Telegram on the Razgruzka Wagnera channel, linked to the mercenaries.

Another member present during the recording stated that the base in Molkino “will officially cease to exist on July 30”.

In addition, the Belarusian research project Gayun, which monitors military activity in Belarus, reported on Monday the arrival of a new column of the Wagner group, consisting of more than a hundred cars, trucks and buses, at its new base near the city ​​of Osipovichi.

This is the third Wagner column to arrive in the country in recent days and, according to Gayun, “everything indicates that it will not be the last”.

Belarus confirmed last week that some of the Wagner group’s instructors were already in the country, according to an agreement struck after the failed June 24 uprising against Russian military leadership.

The Belarus Ministry of Defense also revealed that Wagner members had begun training local troops.

On Monday, the country ratified an agreement signed with Russia on the creation and operation of joint training centers for its military personnel.

So far, no concrete information has been disclosed about the future of the Wagner group in Belarus, nor the approximate number of members who will perform in the country.