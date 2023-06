How did you feel about the content of this article?

A member of the paramilitary group Wagner blocks the entrance to the building of Rostelecom, Russia’s main internet operator, in the city of Rostov. | Photo: EFE / ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which launched an armed rebellion against Russian military leadership, are already in the Lipetsk region, 340 kilometers south of Moscow, local authorities said. “The (war) equipment of the Wagner Group is advancing in the territory of the Lipetsk region”, declared, this Saturday (24), the local governor, Igor Artamonov, in his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, local authorities are “taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population” and essential infrastructure in the region is functioning smoothly. “Since last night we have been meeting with the team and representatives of all institutions at the operational command post. We are in communication with all regional heads and services. Everyone is working in a precise and coordinated way”, said Artamonov, who also insisted that the population “do not leave their homes and avoid traveling by any means of transport”.

Moscow authorities this Saturday mobilized police armed with machine guns at the entrance to the M4 Don highway to the capital, to await the possible arrival of members of the Wagner Group, according to local press. “There are policemen with bulletproof vests and machine guns in the immediate vicinity of Lipetskaya Street, at the entrance and exit of the M4 Don highway in Moscow,” Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Telegram, which published several photos of the detachment. According to the newspaper, “a helicopter was also seen flying over this area”.

Independent news portals claim to have footage of the mercenaries’ movement and that one of the Wagner contingents would have been observed near the city of Krasnoye, in the northwest of the Lipetsk region, about 400 kilometers south of Moscow.

The military information channel on Telegram Rybar reported that the mercenaries passed through the village of Yelets, in the Lipetsk region, around 15:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT). According to the local press, there are four convoys carrying between 150 and 400 combat machines. According to Rybar, the main Russian police checkpoints are located near the bridge over the Oka River, 85 kilometers south of the Russian capital.