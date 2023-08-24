Official death confirmations have yet to come, but circles of the Russian Wagner mercenary corps have reacted furiously to the deaths of leaders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitri Utkin. There are calls for revenge.

It is hard to keep track of what is happening in Russia. An overview of a very eventful Wednesday with potentially major consequences for the war.

1. Wagner’s top is shot out of the sky. On social media, images can be seen of a plane that misses a wing and crashes. In the private plane of the Wagner boss – it has now been confirmed in Moscow – were ten people, including three crew members. Besides Yevgeny Prigozhin, Dmitri Utkin was also on board, Wagner’s namesake and, according to many, the man who really had the military command. Both had rebelled against the Russian Defense Ministry earlier this summer. Both received a pardon from President Vladimir Putin, both could live in a kind of exile in Belarus, but both were – as many expected – eliminated.

Wild stories are now circulating on Russian social media about troop movements of Wagner units that could be carrying out a mysterious plan, agreed internally in case anything happens to the leaders. Pro-Wagner channels on Telegram talk of "a second march of justice." The first was the aborted mercenary march from Wagner to Moscow, in which 15 regular Russian soldiers were killed. According to commentators, it is inevitable that Vladimir Putin himself gave the order to shoot down Prigozhin's plane. Wagner sympathizers shout the same in their posts. "We must kill our enemies, not our own people. All our enemies are celebrating…" said popular blogger Sergei Markov.

Two months after Wagner’s mutiny and the capture of the Russian city of Rostov, the Kremlin would still have presented Wagner with the bill for ‘treason’, despite promises that everything would be overlooked. Prigozhin’s death was to be expected after his uprising, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mikhaylo Podoljak, told the German newspaper today. Image. “The moment Prigozhin stopped 200 kilometers before Moscow, he signed his own death warrant. Putin does not forgive anyone who frightens him.”

2. General Soerovikin – a sympathizer of Wagner and the only one who did achieve military successes in Ukraine in 2022, was missing for a while, but (coincidentally) yesterday Russian state media announced that he had been relieved of his duties. In circles around Vladimir Putin, Air Force General Soerovikin was out of favor anyway after criticism of the army command plus 'understanding' for Wagner's complaints about the 'failing' Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Immediately after the mutiny, he is said to have already been taken to Lefortovo prison. His wife had been missing him for a while, she said a few weeks ago.

3. After weeks of setbacks, the Ukrainian army is said to have made important territorial gains on the important southern front where – according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) – the town of Robotyne was liberated after heavy fighting. The Ukrainian flag is now flying on a building complex in the center. ISW calls the conquest important because it may have made a breach in the Russian minefields that block the road to the south. The minefields after Robotyne would be significantly weaker.

4. An important Russian air defense system in Crimea was destroyed by Ukrainian missiles yesterday. According to images from the Ukrainian secret service, an S-400 system, which can shoot down missiles at a great distance, was completely destroyed ‘including crew and personnel’. Clips of the big explosion are doing the rounds on social media.

5. Small but still remarkable because a first in this war: a Russian helicopter has landed in Ukraine where the pilot is said to have defected. According to social media reports, the man had previously brought his family to safety.