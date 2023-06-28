The group was established in the Russian Krasnodar region in 2014 and was in charge of the Russian officer Dmitry Utkin, who reached the rank of colonel before his retirement.

Wagner forces appeared for the first time in eastern Ukraine and then became active in the Crimea, before extending their activities to other countries, especially in Africa.

During the battles of Wagner’s forces in Solidar and Bakhmut, its members were often seen playing, after each victory or control of a site, musical instruments, especially the violin. “orchestra”.

It is known that the orchestra is led by a maestro, and works in harmony between the players on various musical instruments and instruments.

As reported by Russia Today, the secret behind naming them the “orchestra” and “musicians” came as a result of the group’s harmony and high coordination between them, and its ability to perform tasks quickly, efficiently and effectively in the darkest, most difficult and complex circumstances, making its performance similar to the orchestra’s performance in His rigor, discipline, and absolute and instantaneous obedience to the conductor of the orchestra, the “maestro,” made them resemble a harmonious “orchestra” consisting of a coherent group of “musicians.”

Wagner’s name

According to Russia Today, the Russian private military group was named “Wagner” after the surname of its founder, Dmitry Utkin, who bore the secret name “Wagner”, which was also named after the German musician Richard Wagner.

It is worth noting that Richard Wagner, who was born in the German city of Leipzig in May 1813, is the ninth son of a civil servant in the city police named Karl Friedrich Wagner, who died 6 months after the birth of his last son, so Richard grew up in the care of his stepfather, the actor and playwright Ludwig Geyer.

Mozart forces

It is noteworthy that a group of former American officers established a volunteer group to train Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk called “Mozart”, a group that refuses to describe its members as mercenaries.

The leaders of the group, or organization as it calls itself, assert that the field goal is to train Ukrainian fighters to gain the ability to stay on the battlefield, as the fighting intensifies.

This group does not reveal who is behind it and says it is funded by donations.

Although Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a famous genius musician, the American Mozart military group did not gain wide fame, nor did it enjoy any fame like that of the Russian Wagner forces.