Wagner fighters reappear: they would be training in Belarus

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Tests have tanks and heavy equipment, according to a Russian media report. This is known.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
An unknown number of mercenaries from the Wagner Group are already training in Belarus, where three bases are being built for them, according to the Telegram channel “Grey Zone”, close to the military company led by the Russian Yevgueni Prigozhin.
“Some of the units of the Wagner Group have already started training,” says the newspaper, which specifies that the tests have tanks and heavy equipment and are carried out in a polygon “several kilometers south” of the camp in Osipovichi.
“Assault actions” are also being rehearsed under artillery cover, including night assaults, it adds. Hours earlier, “Grey Zone” published an audio message from Prigozhin in which Wagner’s boss thanked the people for his support and anticipated “new victories at the front.”
“Today we need your support like never before. And I thank you,” Prigozhin said. This is Prigozhin’s second message since the failed Wagner mutiny on June 24 and his announced departure to Belarus, where he has not yet been seen.
The president of the State Duma or lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, stated the day before that many of the Group’s mercenaries
Wagner will continue to serve Russia.
At the same time, this Sunday Wagner announced that it “temporarily suspends” the work of its recruitment centers for a period of one month due to “temporary non-participation in the military campaign (in Ukraine) and the transfer to Belarus.” EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wagner #fighters #reappear #training #Belarus
Leave a Reply