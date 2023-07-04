Wagner fighters reappear: they would be training in Belarus

An unknown number of mercenaries from the Wagner Group are already training in Belarus, where three bases are being built for them, according to the Telegram channel “Grey Zone”, close to the military company led by the Russian Yevgueni Prigozhin.

“Some of the units of the Wagner Group have already started training,” says the newspaper, which specifies that the tests have tanks and heavy equipment and are carried out in a polygon “several kilometers south” of the camp in Osipovichi.

“Assault actions” are also being rehearsed under artillery cover, including night assaults, it adds. Hours earlier, “Grey Zone” published an audio message from Prigozhin in which Wagner’s boss thanked the people for his support and anticipated “new victories at the front.”

“Today we need your support like never before. And I thank you,” Prigozhin said. This is Prigozhin’s second message since the failed Wagner mutiny on June 24 and his announced departure to Belarus, where he has not yet been seen.

The president of the State Duma or lower house of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, stated the day before that many of the Group’s mercenaries

Wagner will continue to serve Russia.

At the same time, this Sunday Wagner announced that it “temporarily suspends” the work of its recruitment centers for a period of one month due to “temporary non-participation in the military campaign (in Ukraine) and the transfer to Belarus.” EFE