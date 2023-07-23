Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

The Wagner fighters will be exhausting for the Belarusian President Lukashenko. The mercenaries are said to have tried to make a “trip” to Poland.

St. Petersburg — After the failed coup attempt by Wagner boss YeWegeny Prigozhin, numerous members of the Wagner group are in Belarus. The fighters represent a risk for Poland. There is great concern that the Wagner fighters will attack Polish cities. At a meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko spoke of the fact that the Wagner mercenaries wanted to go to Poland.

Wagner fighters from Belarus wanted to “trip” to Poland

It was the first meeting since Wagner’s failed coup attempt on June 24 against the Russian military. Not far from St. Petersburg, Putin received the Belarusian ruler on Sunday (July 23). A video released by Lukashenko’s press service showed the two heads of state arriving at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg ahead of joint talks. In addition to the Ukraine war, the two also spoke about the Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. © Alexandr Demyanchuk/IMAGO

“The Wagner people started to make an effort for us,” said Lukashenko. The mercenaries wanted to “take a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszów,” he added. Both are cities in Poland. Lukashenko assured that the mercenaries would remain stationed in central areas of Belarus. In response to the Wagner fighters in Belarus, Poland plans to station more soldiers on the Belarusian border.

Wagner fighters in Belarus — Poland wants to increase border troops

Because of Poland’s intentions to increase border troops, Putin threatened retaliation. Should Poland attack Belarus, he would take countermeasures. To do this, he would respond with “any means at his disposal,” as he said at a National Security Council meeting on Friday (July 21). Putin also accused Poland of wanting to occupy western Ukraine together with Lithuania.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Both presidents have different views on the Ukrainian counteroffensive. “There is no counter-offensive,” said Lukashenko. “They exist. But it failed,” Putin replied. Ukraine started its counter-offensive to liberate occupied territories a few weeks ago. She’s not progressing as quickly as she’d hoped. (vk/dpa/afp)