Pushilin said that the Wagner fighters managed to gain a foothold in the north and east of Artemovsk

The fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” managed to gain a foothold in the north and east of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced this on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to him, at the moment, in the eastern part of the city, fighting continues in the industrial zone, but the Wagner fighters have entrenched themselves there and “continue to force the enemy out.”

Earlier, Pushilin announced the deterioration of the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vuhledar. At the same time, he pointed out that the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to mine high-rise buildings in the Ugoldar direction in case of retreat.