“We have detected the presence of several hundred Wagner fighters at most,” said Sergei Cherevati, spokesman for the Eastern Military Command.

He added that Wagner fighters were scattered in different places and were not part of a single unit and did not have any significant influence.

For his part, Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president, said that Wagner is no longer there, adding that “some of them went to Africa, some of them are dispersed across Russia, and some of them have contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and are fighting in the Bakhmut sector.”

He added that reports of their return were intended to “distract attention from news about Ukraine’s recapture of two villages near Bakhmut.”

Wagner fighters played an important role in Russia’s control of the eastern city of Bakhmut in May after one of the longest and fiercest battles in Moscow’s 19-month-long war in Ukraine.

They left Bakhmut after the battle and some of them headed to Belarus under an agreement that ended a short rebellion carried out by Wagner in June, during which the group took control of a Russian military headquarters and advanced towards Moscow.

Since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed on August 23 when a private plane he was traveling in crashed under unclear circumstances, the Kremlin has sought to bring the group under tighter state control.