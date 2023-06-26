“Prigozhin? He is a fagot. In prison he provided sexual services“: the shocking statements of an ex prisoner

Some people must not have liked the “climb” made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the famous oligarch who has now himself admitted to being the founder of the Wagner mercenary group. Especially to those who, until some time before, had shared prison with him.

Perhaps for this reason, the statements made by a Russian ex-convict by name still cause a stir Sasha “Kurara”, who last November, in a telegram video, returned to talking about Prigozhin, calling him a “rooster”, i.e. an ex-convict he too, penetrated by men, who provided sexual services to other prisoners, and for this he had ended up occupying the lowest “social” rank in the strict prison hierarchy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

