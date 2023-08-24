Home page politics

Chaotic conditions are said to prevail at the headquarters of the Wagner mercenaries in St. Petersburg, Russia, while Yevgeny Prigozhin is apparently in exile in Africa.

Saint Petersburg – During the Ukraine war, nothing and nobody in the Donbass was safe from his marauding hordes. Now the headquarters of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin himself is apparently being plundered in Russia’s second largest city after the disgraced military entrepreneur had to leave Saint Petersburg (around five million inhabitants).

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Things are said to be going haywire at the headquarters of the Wagner mercenaries

According to the news portal, the Russian Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU”, which is said to be close to the Wagner Private Army (PMC), reports on this t-online. “Since the mutiny, the situation in Prigozhin’s company has been quite deplorable,” the channel quoted an unspecified source from the PMC as saying.

While doubts about Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin’s war course are said to be growing in Russia, things are probably going haywire in the Wagner company headquarters 700 kilometers to the north-west, in Saint Petersburg. Employees would even steal phones in Prigozhin’s absence, according to the Telegram post, which they would then sell on the Internet.

Had to leave Russia after its failed uprising: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO/Elena Kopylova

What’s more: According to “VChK-OGPU” Prigozhin’s deputy Valeri Chekalov has been informed and is not doing anything. Treasury officials allegedly specialize in “collecting dead bodies” and withholding pay from militants killed in Ukraine. “In some departments, the number of such ‘zero’ employees amounts to 30 to 40 people,” VChK-OGPU quoted the source as saying t-online.

Wagner mercenaries from Russia: Employees allegedly plunder headquarters in Saint Petersburg

“Because of his passion for his personal promotion, the CEO has stopped controlling the work of his employees,” the post continues. Employees of the internal security service would therefore ask the management for particularly high budgets for surveillance cameras and reconnaissance drones for the PMC, which is still active in several African countries despite the failed uprising outside Moscow at the end of June.

We know Putin’s vengefulness. Therefore, it can be assumed that Prigozhin has drastically reduced his lifetime.

“Prigozhin provides the budget and receives forged, printed checks as receipts. Nothing is actually being bought,” the source explained. On June 24, Russian security forces cordoned off and searched the headquarters in St. Petersburg, allegedly to collect evidence against Prigozhin, when he and a few thousand mercenaries briefly threatened the power of Kremlin autocrat Putin. Since then, the military company’s lettering above the building has disappeared.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: signs of life from the Wagner boss from Africa?

Only on Monday did the 62-year-old Prigozhin send a sign of life. Two months after his failed mutiny, he reportedly reported from Africa. He showed himself in a video on the “Grey Zone” Telegram channel, which is close to the Wagner Group. When and where the recordings were made cannot be independently verified. Prigozhin, dressed in camouflage and holding a machine gun, said: “We are working. The temperature is more than 50 degrees.” His Wagner mercenaries would carry out reconnaissance and search operations, he said: “It makes Russia even bigger on all continents. And Africa even freer.”

Evil company: the Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg, Russia. © IMAGO/Valentina Pevtsova

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner boss must fear Vladimir Putin

A bluff? His new job? After thousands of Wagner mercenaries were initially sent into exile in Belarus after the coup attempt, many of Prigozhin’s people have apparently left Belarus again in the past two weeks. Nato member Poland has massively strengthened its army on the border with Belarus out of concern about the Wagner PMC, while in the neighborhood the Russian war of aggression against the Ukrainians continues with undiminished severity.

According to an expert, Prigozhin now has to fear Russia’s ruler Putin. “We know Putin’s vengefulness. Therefore, it can be assumed that Prigozhin has drastically reduced his lifetime. However, an attack on him is still politically risky because he still has advocates in the Russian security apparatuses,” explained the historian and Eastern Europe expert Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa from the University of Tübingen recently Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “The time to seek his life with secret service means will come. If Putin accuses someone of treason, there will be consequences in the medium or long term.” (pm)