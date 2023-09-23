Home page politics

From: Stefan Schmid

Split

Andrei Medvedev (r.) with his lawyer in front of a court in Oslo in April 2023. © IMAGO / NTB

The former mercenary Andrei Medvedev was arrested in Norway while attempting to cross the border illegally. Fear of Ukraine drove him.

Grense Jakobslev – In November 2022, Andrei Medvedev deserted with the rank of commander from the Wagner Group. While fleeing Russia, he applied for asylum in Norway, from where he now tried to cross the border Russia to cross. The 27-year-old was apparently arrested by Norwegian district police during his attempt, but his escape route remains a mystery.

He probably fought in Bakhmut – Wagner deserter managed to escape to Norway

According to his own information, the former mercenary Mevedev fought after joining the Wagner troops in July 2022 Ukraine war in Bakhmut, where he commanded a squad of the 7th Attack Division. After his contract as a mercenary expired in November, it was extended against his will. The former soldier in the Russian army then decided to desert.

His escape initially took him underground, where he went into hiding for about eight weeks before he was able to escape to Norway. On January 13, 2023, Medvedev crossed the border at Pasvikdalen, where he was caught and initially taken into custody. There he applied for asylum and subsequently spoke to the British, among others Guardian of that, Having witnessed war crimes.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Ex-Wagner commander probably arrested while fleeing back to Russia

On the night of September 22nd, Medvedev, who was now allowed to move freely in Norway, is said to have tried to reverse the role. He was apparently caught on Friday night in the village of Grense Jakobslev. Medvedev was at the almost northernmost point of the border between the two countries on the way to the Russian Kola Peninsula. However, official confirmation of the events is currently pending.

The Norwegian newspaper shows the connection between a police report that someone was arrested while crossing the border and Medvedev The Barents Observer here. Just a few hours before his escape attempt, the former mercenary met with a journalist from the newspaper in Kirkenes. Medvedev stated that he wanted to cross the border and was looking for someone who could drive him to the Norwegian side. The reason he gave was that he believed he would soon Ukraine to be extradited and that Russia was the safer alternative for him.

So it seems as if Medvedev found a ride to the border, as Grense Jakobslev cannot be reached by public transport. There is no information about who might have taken the escapee with them. The largely abandoned village offers the last opportunity to cross the border without using the sea route via the Norge River. (sh)