The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeni Prigozhin, has denounced this Monday that senior officials of the Russian Administration deliberately deny him the ammunition that his mercenaries need to fight on the Ukrainian front. The former oligarch, a close friend of Vladimir Putin, lashes out at them, although he does not identify them by name, and goes so far as to describe them as traitors. Prigozhin’s complaints reveal the tension between his agency and the Defense Ministry, heightened as the soldiers of fortune have been scoring victories in eastern Ukraine and, above all, in the siege of Bakhmut, where they are participating with thousands of effective.

Wagner’s boss has broadcast audio purportedly from somewhere in the forefront of the fighting stating expeditiously: “Those who interfere with our attempts to win the war are absolutely and directly working for the enemy.” “All I ask is that they give me ammunition!”, he exclaims in his message, in which he adds that the high officials causing the apparent interruption of the supply are the same ones who “have breakfast, lunch and dinner on gold plates”, in addition to sending their families on vacation to Dubai.

According to his version, his opponents have demanded that he “apologize and obey” to ensure the shipment of ammunition, which would support the thesis that his rebellion on the battlefield has rapidly deteriorated his relations with the Kremlin. «Excuse me? Before whom? 140 million Russians, please tell me who should I apologize to so that my boys die twice less than now?” he asks in the audio, adding that Russia “has plenty of ammunition” to equip its troops . From his words it is clear that the members of the battalion are suffering a high number of casualties and that the shortage of ammunition is affecting their siege of a city that the Ukrainians are barely defending and from which 6,000 civilians have been evacuated.

Putin’s attitude



The only thing that remains unknown is whether the distancing with the mercenary battalion also comes from the president himself. Some Western military sources say Putin is very upset with his former accomplice for the prominence he has acquired during the war, although other analysts say he is staying out of confrontation with his defense minister and other cabinet members.

The president knows that this group, like Commander Kadyrov’s Chechen forces, are indispensable to him in the trenches, apart from the alliances he has forged over the years with their leaders. The use of private agencies has been a constant, for example, in Africa and the Syrian conflict. And while Wagner is the best known, Western experts believe there are at least a dozen privately owned paramilitary companies in Russia. Putin has refused to legalize them as such, against the wishes of numerous deputies, among other reasons to prevent the West from accusing the Kremlin of sponsoring terrorist groups. However, he has equated the subsidies of the families of the mercenaries sent to the Ukrainian front with those received by the relatives of the Russian soldiers.

In fact, Wagner’s boss has been lavishing critical views on the Russian General Staff as his presence has become more visible in the media and on social media. Thanks to the advances made on the front and, especially, to achievements such as the recent conquest of Soledar or the damage to the Ukrainian lines around Bakhmut, Prigozhin’s popularity has increased among the most nationalist sectors and those in favor of a special strategy. harshness in the neighboring country. The growing personal autonomy with respect to the Kremlin has also gone hand in hand with the apparent prosperity of his business. After inaugurating the new Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg, the founder has announced his intention to delve into the business of disinformation and the internet.

The friction has been constant for weeks. As a result of the fall of Soledar, the private company and the Russian General Staff disputed the triumph of the conquest and, from that moment, senior Defense officials have called on their related media to reduce the space dedicated to the achievements of the mercenaries. Prigozhin also lashed out a few days ago against the “monstrous bureaucracy” of the Army, which in his opinion prevents the offensive from prospering.

Side by side



Paradoxically, on the ground the Russian military and mercenaries have so far been fighting side by side, although their methods differ. Prigozhin has been rained down on harsh criticism and accusations such as displaying extreme cruelty for having sent inmates taken out of jail to fight, without preparation or hardly any weapons, only with the presumed purpose of being assassinated in order to reveal the positions of Ukrainian shooters. He claims that the Ministry of Defense intends to snatch any victory from him while ensuring that only his men are fighting in Bakhmut, since most of the Russian units remain in the background.

The ex-oligarch has a weighty ally in the leader of the Chechen republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has pointed out that the Wagner Group has achieved “impressive results” in this war and added that private military companies are necessary. Kadyrov, head of the ferocious strike forces fighting alongside Russia, has announced that “when I finish my service to the state, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company.” His words alarm allies in the West, convinced that mercenary companies may pose a danger even to the stability of the Kremlin in the future.