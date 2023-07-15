A large convoy of buses and trucks carrying Wagner mercenaries has arrived in Belarus. This was written by Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian media specializing in military issues. The post on Telegram was first relaunched by Ukrainska Pravda and then confirmed to the newspaper by the Ukrainian border guard service. According to reports, the convoy of vehicles of the Wagner military command, with vehicle registration plates of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, entered Belarus last night in the Krychaw area. “The convoy continued through Rahachow towards Babruysk and then Asipovichy. The road indicates that the convoy is heading towards the tent camp of the village of Tsel.”

Read also

According to Belaruski Hajun, the convoy was accompanied by the Belarusian police and consisted of about sixty vehiclesincluding “pickups, large trucks and at least three buses to transport people”.

Kiev’s border guards stress that they want to monitor their movementsunderlined Ukrainska Pravda the spokesman of the Guards, Andrii Demchenko.

Demchenko had denied yesterday that Wagner fighters had already arrived in Belarus, but had not ruled out that this could happen in the future. “Currently available information shows that we are beginning to observe arrivals from Russia of separate groups of representatives of private military companies,” the spokesman said. “We continue to monitor the situation to understand where they will be deployed, how many there are and what tasks they will perform,” he added.