From: Franziska Black

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group is apparently out of the Ukraine war for the time being – but that doesn’t mean the mercenaries are inactive.

London/Moscow – Has the Wagner group now been put on hold after its attempted coup against the atmosphere surrounding Vladimir Putin? In any case, the Russian elite is letting the Wagner boss hang. But “from Kaliningrad to Krasnodar” no one believes in the dissolution of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary troupe BBC now in Russia researched. The Wagner Group continues to recruit.

An example: in the city of Murmansk, a woman from a sports club confirmed the BBCthat Wagner is still there for the fighter Ukraine war Committed: “If anyone wants to go, all they have to do is call me and we’ll make an appointment.”

Future of the Wagner Group: No contracts with Russia?

The BBC claims to have called more than a dozen recruitment centers in Russia and pretended to be interested. During the phone calls, several recruiters confirmed that the contracts were exclusively with the Wagner group be closed – not with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Most recently, the General Staff in Moscow pushed through that the private armies fighting on the side of Russia in the Ukraine war should be subordinate to the Ministry of Defense by contract. Prigozhin had put up a strong fight against it and he Military leadership with, among others, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused of giving a false picture of the situation at the front in the Ukraine war – and thus also of deceiving Putin.

Fight in the Ukraine war? Prigozhin promises a pardon

The Moscow Times also took up the BBC research and pointed out in this context that Wladimir Putin on Russian state TV offered the Wagner mercenaries either to sign contracts with the Russian army or to travel to Belarus. According to official information, an agreement mediated by the Belarusian ruler and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko provides for Prigozhin to also go into exile in Belarus.

Wagner boss Prigoshin, meanwhile, always lured prison inmates with the promise of receiving a pardon after six months of military service, he writes Mirror. But where should these services actually take place?

According to the secret service, Wagner mercenaries are no longer fighting in the Ukraine war

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said in one of the Ukrainska Pravda obtained statement that the Russian leadership was “compromised” by the Wagner march on Moscow and Prigozhin’s mercenaries will no longer fight against the Ukrainian state.

“Once again, the myth of the stability of the Russian regime has been shattered,” the portal quoted Budanov as saying, adding that the Wagner group was “the most effective Russian unit.”

According to Russian information, however, Wagner should continue to be active in Africa if the governments of the respective countries decide to continue the contracts with the mercenaries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists on Friday (June 30). For years, the mercenary group was seen as Moscow’s armed arm in Africa. However, their missions abroad were called into question by the aborted uprising in Russia. (frs)