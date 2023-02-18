And the commander of the “Wagner” group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed this progress by saying: “Despite the bloody battles and losses, our men took full control of the town of Paraskovievka.”

Meanwhile, Prigozhin criticized his country’s army’s movements, describing them as “terrible military bureaucracy.”

According to military experts, the new advance of “Wagner” forces in the town north of Bakhmut is “strategic in terms of timing and strategic importance, towards controlling the entire Donetsk basin and Donbass before the upcoming spring battle between the two sides.”

‘More Ukrainian downfall’

Commenting on these events, the Russian researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, Vorogtsov Starikov, believes that “the coming days will witness more Ukrainian fall.”

He explains the reasons in his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, saying:

“Moscow’s strategy now relies on cutting off supply routes and not on gaining more territory, as happened in the first months of the military operation, followed by withdrawal from strategic regions such as Kherson, Zaporizhya and Donbass as well.”

“This strategy is what Wagner has already implemented over the past months, which is to cut off the main supply routes and then impose a siege, and thus the fall of cities becomes a matter of timing only without cost or military depletion in resources and soldiers.”

“By taking Paraskovivka, Moscow will have tightened its grip on all western supply routes to Kiev in the entire Donbass-Donetsk axis.”

“This is a greater victory than the fall of Bakhmut, which has weeks to run out of stocks with the besieged Ukrainian forces in this axis.”

What is the significance of Paraskovievka?

Paraskovievka is located between Solidar and Artyomovsk (Bakhmut in Ukrainian), in the last part of Donetsk, and the northern entrance to Bakhmut.

Control over this entire axis would give Moscow a faster launch to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which lie further west in Donetsk.

For days, the Russian army targeted most of the manufacturing and assembling centers of the drones inside Ukraine in successive strikes, to prevent any air attack on the forces that are already advancing.

Russian military changes

In light of the Russian progress on the ground towards the Bakhmut axis and the Donbass region, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced changes in the leaders of 3 military regions, which are the central, southern and western regions.

It should be noted that Russia is divided into 5 military regions, which are “Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern,” as well as the Northern Fleet as a separate region.

Kyiv is racing against time

Ukraine, which is receiving successive defeats in the eastern axis, considers that controlling Bakhmut will be a “costly victory”, given the length of time it took, and what it says are “heavy human losses resulting from waves of Russian attacks.”

In this regard, Naumkin Purvat, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian Tavrisky University, says, “The only solution to stop the Russian advance on the eastern front is the speedy arrival of new Western aid.”

He explains to “Sky News Arabia”:

“In order for Kiev to repel these Russian attacks, Western aid must arrive quickly, and tanks and medium-range missiles enter the eastern fronts, which will be the beginning of Kiev’s launch towards Crimea as well.”

Over the past weeks, Moscow has deliberately targeted the marching centers in Kiev to ensure that there is no coverage for the forces on the ground.

Ukrainian demands