From: Fabian Müller

Fighters from the Wagner mercenary group during the attempted coup in Rostov-on-Don in June 2023. How does the group form after the death of its leader? (Archive image) © -/AP/dpa

Since the death of its leader Prigozhin, the Wagner group has hardly played a role in the war in Ukraine. But now that could change again.

Moscow – After Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, died in a plane crash in Russia’s Tver Oblast on August 23, it was long unclear what would happen to the mercenary group. But according to a report by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, Wagner representatives are negotiating again with the Russian government.

The mercenaries are currently stationed in several countries, including Belarus, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic. According to the report, there has been no new leader since Prigozhin’s death. The Russian President Wladimir Putin However, on September 29th, I met an important former Wagner member, Andrei Troschew, and commissioned him to form a new volunteer corps to carry out combat missions, especially in the Ukraine should carry out.

Is Wagner restructuring itself? Prigozhin’s son could become the new leader

Parts of the Wagner Group are said to have reacted negatively to the report and then suggested an alternative leader. One of the Telegram channels associated with the Wagner Group reported on October 1 that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son, Pavel Prigozhin, had taken “command” of the Wagner Group. He is also said to have begun negotiations with the Russian National Guard about Wagner’s resumption of combat missions in Ukraine.

According to the ISW report, Pavel Prigozhin is not supposed to act independently; he is probably under the influence of the head of the Wagner security service, Mikhail Watanin. There are also reports that parts of Wagner are considering joining the Russian National Guard as a separate unit.

If Wagner regroups and joins the Russian National Guard under the leadership of Prigozhin’s son or Troshev, according to the ISW, the group will again pose a major threat to Ukraine. Since Prigozhin’s death, the institute has repeatedly emphasized that the formerly strong mercenary group poses no threat to Kiev. The ISW has now admitted that it would have to revise its judgment that, in the event of a restructuring, the Wagner Group would again be assessed as an “effective military organization”. (fmu)