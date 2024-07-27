Wagner PMC convoy ambushed in Mali, killing over 20

A convoy of the private military company (PMC) Wagner was destroyed in Africa. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military Informant” (“VO”).

The incident took place in Mali near the city of Kidal. Militants from the Arab movement “Coordination of Movements of Azawad” ambushed a convoy, which, in addition to the PMC, included government troops. The group, linked to Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), stopped the convoy using several bombs planted along the road.

As a result, the Wagnerites suffered heavy losses. Baza found outthat at least 20 PMC servicemen were killed in the attack. However, a number of resources claim that there were about fifty dead.

The militants managed to shoot down a helicopter of Russian military specialists. The Mi-24 tried to cover the Russian fighters, but was hit by anti-aircraft fire.

War correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel killed in ambush

Political consultant Igor Dimitriev learned that a war correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed in an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali. The man with the call sign Five Hundredth was in the convoy that was ambushed. The Grey Zone channel has not been updated since July 23.

Dimitriev emphasized that videos of killed and wounded soldiers, some of whom have European appearances, have already spread online.

It also emerged that five Wagnerites and several Malian army soldiers had been captured by the militants. The “military informant” claims that successful negotiations have already taken place to ransom the prisoners.

Hero of Russia blamed for column’s death

Journalist Anastasia Kashevarova named the person responsible for the death of the PMC convoy.

This fatality has a first and last name, and a famous call sign, and even a Hero of Russia star. Anastasia Kashevarovajournalist

“We have fatal mistakes everywhere. If we don’t get rid of the stupid, greedy bastards in uniform, we’ll continue to bury normal men,” the activist summed up.

Wagner has been present in Africa since 2021

In October 2021, the Turkish publication Clash Report reported on the growing presence of the Wagner PMC in Africa. The company began to create subsidiaries operating in the countries of presence according to local laws. It was claimed that Russian mercenaries in one capacity or another are in 14 countries on the continent.

In January 2024, it became known about the creation of the Russian “African Corps”, formed under the leadership of representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The unit will include 20 thousand people, consisting of newcomers and former fighters of the Wagner PMC, they will be deployed in five African countries: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic and Niger.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the activities of the Wagner PMC in Africa. “This is the well-known Wagner group. It first carried out a number of economic projects in Syria, then moved to other African countries. The Ministry of Defense provided them with support, but only on the basis that it was a Russian group, nothing more,” the Russian leader emphasized.