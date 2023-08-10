Some aspects of the agreement between Wagner, the Kremlin and Belarus have already collapsed. The Institute for the Study of war (Isw) writes it, reporting that, according to an internal Russian source, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenaries have initiated an initial withdrawal from Belarus. On Aug. 8, the source said groups of 5-600 Wagner members were being bussed to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh and Rostov regions. A second departure from Belarus is expected to take place on 13 August.

According to this source and another related to Wagner, the mercenaries are probably leaving Belarus why the president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko refuses to pay Wagner’s men, after discovering that Russia would not. However a small group of Wagner instructors are expected to remain to train Minsk forces.

The American think tank has obtained no visual evidence of a Wagner withdrawal from Belarus. But he stresses that the probable collapse of the agreement reached after the Wagner uprising on June 24 indicates “that Putin has not been able to decisively resolve the issues posed by Wagner and Prigozhin”. The ISW speaks of a situation that is “evolving dynamically”, underlining the lack of statements from Prigozhin or other Wagner leaders.