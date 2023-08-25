Wagner Capture | The suspect of terrorism crimes had his cap on the wrong side during the trial, did not want to be photographed

The man is suspected of committing terrorist crimes between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

To be handed over required Russian man Jan Petrovski participated in the custody trial before the district court of Itä-Uusimaa on Friday via video connection.

The suspect appeared wearing a cap with the wrong side, a checked shirt. He immediately announced through an interpreter that he did not want to be photographed.

Petrovski was informed that he must cover his face or leave the premises if he did not want his face photographed. Finally, he turned his back to the camera as members of the media filmed the scenes.

Also the head of the investigation of the case Kimmo Huhta-aho participated remotely on Friday. He initially asked for the case to be handled without the public, citing investigative reasons.

The media was allowed to stay in the hearing room for about ten minutes until the audience was asked to leave.

in Finland the detained 36-year-old Russian man is required to be extradited due to suspicions of terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

On Friday, the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa will consider the Central Criminal Police’s request to extend the detention so that the extradition case can be processed.

The hearing of the case started in court at 3 p.m. The hearing has been requested to be confidential.

Male is suspected of having committed terrorist crimes between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

It can be found in the suspect’s background neo-Nazi connections and street patrolling In Norway in the ranks of Soldiers of Odin.

The man’s original name, which appears on various banned lists, is Jan Petrovski, but he uses the name today Voislav Torden.

In the request of the police, participation in the activities of a terrorist group and other support for the activities of a terrorist group have been mentioned as crimes.

It is known that the man has at least to some extent stayed in Finland, as the man’s temporary address is recorded in the Finnish population data register. It is located in St. Petersburg.

In 2017, the independent Russian magazine Meduza published an article about a man now arrested in Finland. According to the article, the man held leadership positions in the Rusich group, which carried out sabotage attacks behind Ukrainian lines. Among other things, a British magazine of The Guardian according to the Rusiš group is connected to Wagner.