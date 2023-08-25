Wagner Capture | The Russian military group claims in Telegram: The leader was arrested in Finland for illegal immigration

The Rusitš gun group claims on its Telegram channel that Jan Petrovski, who is suspected of war crimes, was arrested in Finland already a month ago.

Russian terrorist suspect Jan Petrovski was arrested in Finland already a month ago and was kept in the detention unit for asylum seekers, claims the Rusitšes group on its Telegram channel.

Petroski is Rusić’s long-time fighter and second-in-command. He now uses the name Voislav Torden.

The Rusitš group commented on Petrovski’s arrest in Finland on their Telegram channel on Friday. According to the armed group, Petrovski was arrested already a month ago on July 20. He is said to have come to Finland with his wife.

The Central Criminal Police has asked the court for permission to continue detaining Petrovski so that the request to extradite him to Ukraine can be processed. The matter has been discussed at the session of the Itä-Uusimaa district court today, Friday.

Rusich’s according to the channel, the man was arrested in Finland in connection with the violation of the entry regulations and was placed in an “immigrant detention center”.

The expression apparently refers to a detention unit. An asylum seeker can be detained, for example, if there is uncertainty about his identity.

This does not necessarily mean that Petrovski came to Finland to seek asylum. For example, a person suspected of committing a crime in Finland can also be detained.

The information was shared on the Telegram channel by the widely followed Russian war blogger Gray Zone. Rusitš says on his channel that he shares information on the matter in cooperation with Gray Zone.

The channel also shared a document that appears to be a request for official assistance from the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office to the Finnish Ministry of Justice. The letter asks for Petrovski’s arrest so that he can be brought to Ukraine for a criminal trial for terrorism.

The document has a red Finnish-language secret stamp, and “Appendix 1 in Ukrainian” is written in Finnish in the corner. HS has not been able to confirm the authenticity of the document.

in Finland has two detention units: in Helsinki’s Metsälä and in connection with the Joutseno reception center in Konnunsuo.

On Friday afternoon, the Central Criminal Police did not agree to comment in any way on the information on the Telegram channel of the Rusiš group about Petrovski’s arrest or the whole extradition matter.

“I don’t comment on things when I can’t,” the crime commissioner Kimmo Huhta-aho said.

The Central Criminal Police’s communication, on the other hand, said that the matter is handled in accordance with the General Extradition Act, which is why it is not a public matter.

Rusich is a neo-Nazi armed group that has been fighting in Ukraine on the side of Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Jan Petrovski founded the Russian Neo-Nazi, jointly known as Rusich Alexei Milchakov with in 2014.

Milchakov, on the other hand, served in the Russian army in the same unit as the commander of the Wagner mercenary army Dmitry Utkinwho died in a plane crash together on Wednesday Yevgeny Prigozhin with.