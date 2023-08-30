Wagner Capture | The extradition of the leader of the war group to Ukraine is not an unheard of story – the fighter may be in Finland for even years

Ukraine has asked Finland to extradite a Russian man who is suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine. Before the decision of the Ministry of Justice, the matter goes through the Central Criminal Police and the Supreme Court.

When If Finland receives a request from another country to extradite a person suspected of a crime, the process following the request can take up to several years.

Ukraine has asked Finland to extradite a 36-year-old Russian man who is suspected in Ukraine of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and of otherwise supporting the activities of a terrorist group. The suspected crimes took place between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

According to the district court’s information, the man was previously known as Jan Igorevich Petrovskybut nowadays he uses the name Voislav Torden. According to the documents of the Border Guard, the man who was caught in a routine foreign control has been banned from entering the entire Schengen area in Norway and the Czech Republic.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the processing times for extradition cases vary a lot. The processing takes at least several months, but often more than a year or even years, the ministry tells STT by email.

The processing of the extradition request is firstly influenced by which country makes the extradition request. When it comes to extradition to other Nordic countries or EU member states, the district court decides on extradition.

When it comes to extradition to other countries, as in Petrovski’s case, the Ministry of Justice decides whether to agree to the extradition request. Extradition is regulated in the Act on extradition due to a crime.

If the ministry does not immediately reject the request, the investigation of the case will be transferred to the Central Criminal Police (KRP) according to the law. Petrovski’s extradition investigation is currently at the KRP.

If the person requested to be extradited objects to the extradition, the ministry must request an opinion from the Supreme Court (KKO) on the matter. Anyway, the ministry can request a statement when it deems it necessary.

In the Supreme Court, the matter is heard by a panel of five judges. If the Supreme Court considers that there is an obstacle to extradition, the request cannot be granted.

Extradition requires the fulfillment of certain minimum conditions. Such are, for example, the degree of seriousness of the suspected crime, dual criminality and the length of the sentenced sentence, the Ministry of Justice says. Dual criminality means that the act or procedure is punishable in both countries.

The law also provides for obstacles to extradition. According to the law, a person may not be extradited for, for example, an act considered a military crime. However, if the act also includes a crime for which extradition is otherwise permitted, extradition may be made for this crime.

You can’t give up on a political crime either. However, extradition is permitted if the crime includes or is related to a non-political crime, and the act as a whole cannot be considered a political crime in its main nature.

Intentional killing or attempted killing that did not take place in open combat cannot, according to the law, be considered a political crime.

A request for extradition cannot be agreed to if a person can be feared to be threatened with life or freedom or subjected to other persecution because of their race, nationality, religion, political opinion or belonging to a social group.

A person cannot be handed over even if it would be unreasonable for human reasons, for example due to age or health.

In the case of Petrovski, his assistant has estimated that extraditing Petrovski to Ukraine would put his life in danger.

in the 2020s the supreme court has ruled eight times in the case of the extradition of a criminal for countries outside the EU and the Nordic countries, the Supreme Court told STT. In two cases, the handover has not been advocated.

The cases have concerned Turkey, Moldova, Russia and Kosovo. The request for an opinion regarding Russia came in 2020, says KKO’s head of office Wilhelm Norrman.

STT asked the Ministry of Justice whether Finland has extradited persons to Ukraine since 2014. According to information received from the Ministry of Justice, starting from 2018, there has been one extradition request from Ukraine in 2018. In that case, the crime was illegal possession of a vehicle, and the extradition to Ukraine took place in 2019.

Access to parents’ information was not possible on a fast schedule.

Neither the Ministry of Justice nor KKO took a position on how common extradition to countries at war is.