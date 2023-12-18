Wagner Capture | Suspected of war crimes, a Rusitš fighter appeared in court with an advertising sign

On Monday, the Helsinki District Court is scheduled to deal with the issue of the imprisonment of the Rusitš fighter.

Central Criminal Police (krp) requires Russian Voislav Tordenia to be detained on suspicion of gross war crimes and war crimes in Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Krp submitted an oral notice to the district court about the demand for imprisonment. Based on that, the suspected crimes were committed during the years 2014–2015.

The custody hearing was held on Monday in the early afternoon at the Helsinki District Court. Torden had a sign in Russian with him, which he described as reklam, advertisement. Torden showed off the sign to reporters before the trial began.

DEPUTY STATE ATTORNEY decided on Friday that its own preliminary investigation into the activities of Torden, who is suspected of terrorism crimes in Ukraine, will be started in Finland.

The preliminary investigation conducted by KRP will determine whether a Russian citizen held by the authorities in Finland has committed war crimes in Ukraine.

According to the prosecutor's office, the subject of the investigation is the acts committed against Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded or surrendered before the current war in eastern Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict. The actions are suspected to meet the hallmarks of a war crime.

in Ukraine Torden is suspected of terrorist crimes. Torden was arrested in Ukraine in August, after which Ukraine asked Finland to extradite him for trial.

However, based on the decision of the Supreme Court in early December, Torden cannot be extradited to Ukraine due to the problematic prison conditions in the country.

Torden, who was caught at the airport in Finland in July, sat in Vantaa prison until Thursday of the other week. He was released from prison by the decision of the Supreme Court, but has been detained in Finland since then.

The Border Guard is investigating the conditions for Torden's stay. The Border Guard has previously told the Finnish Immigration Service that Torden's residence permit will be canceled and that he will be deported and banned from entering the country.

Torden was arrested in Finland on July 20 at the gate of a flight to Nice, France, when a patrol of the Border Guard was carrying out foreigner control there.

At Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Torden presented a Russian passport and a residence permit issued by Finland.

Based on their intelligence, the Border Guard suspected that Torden's previous name was Jan Petrovski, as he is. According to official records, Petrovsky had entry bans for the entire Schengen area imposed by both Norway and the Czech Republic.

in Ukraine Torden is suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization and of promoting the activities of a terrorist organization. He denies having committed the crimes.

According to the prosecutor of the Luhansk region, in 2014 Torden participated in military clashes with members of a terrorist organization in the territory of Ukraine as part of the so-called Rusich group, which, according to them, specializes in sabotage and intelligence.

The Rusich armed group, which has been fighting on the side of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine since 2014, has been characterized as a neo-Nazi group. It also has connections with the mercenary group Wagner.