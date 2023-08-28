Wagner Capture | Russian Embassy in Finland: Torden hopes to return to Russia soon

The Russian embassy in Finland said it would take “all possible measures” to protect Torden’s interests.

Russian The Finnish embassy said on Monday evening In Telegramthat the consular officers of the embassy visited the suspect of terrorist crimes with a lawyer For Voislav Torden at the Vantaa prison on Monday.

Torden is a 36-year-old Russian citizen who is connected to the mercenary organization Wagner through the Russian Rusich group. Torden is his birth name Jan Petrovskiand with this name he is also on the EU sanctions list.

Telegram update according to Torden had said during the meeting that he has nothing to criticize about the detention conditions. He hoped to return to Russia soon.

According to the Russian Embassy in Finland, a “detailed discussion about the current situation” took place during the meeting.

The embassy said they are in contact with Torden and his lawyer. The embassy also said it would take “all possible measures” to protect his interests.

Told about it earlier Over.

Thunderstorm moved with his family to Finland when his Russian wife got a place to study. On July 19, Torden and his three children crossed the Finnish border in Vaalimaa by car. According to the legal assistant, crossing the border went without any problems.

The police arrested Torden at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on July 20 on suspicion of an entry violation. He was caught at the gate of a flight to Nice.

Torden is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. Torden has appeared as the vice president and founder of the Rusitš group. The man himself denies having committed the crimes he is suspected of.

Torden’s stay in Finland was revealed on Friday.

At the time, the Itä-Uusimaa district court was handling the police’s request to extend the man’s detention in order to process the extradition request. The court ordered him to be detained for the time being, and he is being held in Vantaa prison.

Ukraine has asked Finland to hand over Torden.