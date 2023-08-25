Wagner Capture | Prime Minister Orpo praises Finland’s border control: “The more obviously Wagner’s ex-soldiers are on the move”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo commented on the arrest of a Russian man suspected of terrorist crimes. “You really have to be vigilant at the borders,” says Orpo.

Harpsund

in Finland the case of the arrested Russian man suspected of terrorist crimes shows that the Finnish system works, says the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook).

“The fact that he was caught at the border shows that our system works. Now, when it seems likely that a person guilty of war crimes, even serious ones, will be caught, the authorities will arrest him. And hopefully it will lead to him having to answer for his actions,” Orpo said in Harpsund during his visit to Sweden.

The Russian man is suspected of committing terrorist crimes between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. He also has connections with the mercenary Wagner.

According to the orphan, it is good that the authorities can now find out the connections related to the Russian man.

“Although it is worrying in itself that we see here that more obviously Wagner’s ex-soldiers are on the move. It shows that you really have to be vigilant at the borders. We cannot allow war criminals to flee the scene, as it were.”

Is it possible that there are more Wagner soldiers in Finland?

“There is no evidence of that, but this concern must be taken seriously, because there is still border traffic. The authorities are taking this matter very seriously at the moment and surely this will raise the sensitivity to check a little more closely.”

Orpo says that the case is proof that Finnish border authorities are “the best in the world and that the system works”.

“I know our border authorities very well since my time as the Ministry of the Interior,” Orpo said.

Orpo served as Minister of the Interior in 2015–2016.

Caught The background of the Russian terrorist suspect includes, among other things, neo-Nazi connections and street patrolling in Norway in the ranks of the Soldiers of Odin.

The man’s original name, which appears on various banned lists, is Jan Petrovskibut he goes by the name these days Voislav Torden. With this name, his case was also discussed at the session of the Itä-Uusimaa district court on Friday.

According to the EU sanctions decision, he is the second-in-command of the Russian paramilitary Rusitsch group. Members of the group linked to the Wagner private army are suspected of atrocities against dead and captured Ukrainian soldiers.

The Rusitš group claimed on its Telegram channel that the man was arrested in Finland already a month ago and was being held in a detention unit for asylum seekers.