Wagner Capture | Jan Petrovski, suspected of war crimes, was caught thanks to a single border guard – This is how the events unfolded

Wagner capture|At first, Jan Petrovski was only suspected of violating the entry ban. However, the investigation revealed information that was thought to be of interest to the KRP.

Last The 19th of July was a normal Wednesday at the Vaalimaa border crossing. In those days, an average of 1,500 people crossed the border per day.

A 36-year-old Russian man came to the border inspection in his car. The documents were in order. The man had a residence permit, and he was allowed to continue his journey to Finland.

However, the mind of the border guard who did the inspection was left to be explored. Something didn’t add up, and he set out to find out. Hit.

Having crossed the border moments before, Voislav Torden was a man who got a residence permit under the name Jan Igorevich Petrovsky. Petrovsky had an entry ban imposed by Norway and the Czech Republic for the entire Schengen area. So he would have had no business in Finland.

The information spread and eventually led to Petrovski’s capture, imprisonment and war crimes trial. The Central Criminal Police (krp) suspects him of war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015. Petrovski has denied the suspected crimes.

“ “The border guard in question has done his job very professionally.”

Southeast Finland Deputy Commander of the Border Guard Heikki Ahtiainen says that the immigration inspection is always an interaction situation. Border guards are trained not only to check a person’s documents and find out the purpose and conditions of entry, but also to evaluate, for example, a person’s body language and whether there are any contradictions in the whole.

According to Ahtiainen, the man had a perfectly logical story at the border checkpoint. However, something caused the border guard’s alarm bells to ring.

“An intuition has come. He began to investigate the matter more deeply, and information began to emerge from public sources. From there it became clear that by changing the identity, an attempt has been made to make the former disappear in order to mislead the authorities.”

“The necessary parties have then been notified that such a person is now in Finland.”

Jan Petrovski, suspected of war crimes, photographed on the screen of a smartphone.

Ahtiainen says that this is the basic work that is done at the borders.

“This was, so to speak, a very basic thing for us, a bulk job.”

However, he adds that the border guard who handled the situation has been very vigilant.

“Often it is the experience of a single person that something rots. In such difficult cases, what is required is that you want to do your job professionally. The border guard in question has done his job very professionally.”

The information was forwarded to Vaalimaa. The responsibility for stopping Petrovski remained with the authority that would encounter him next.

“The starting point is that the information is passed on, and the interior does not take a stand on it more actively, unless there is a special need. The necessary tricks have been done, and then we wait.”

“ There was a Border Guard patrol opposite Petrovski at the departure gate.

Petrovsky had announced in Vaalimaa that he would be heading to Nizza on the following day, Thursday, July 20, departing from Helsinki-Vantaa. Director of investigations of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, first lieutenant Antti Leskelä says he received a call about it on Thursday.

“As I recall, in the morning we received a call from our border control that there is a person at the airport who is possibly banned from entering the country and that they are going to pursue him. That this kind of event is going on, and it might lead to me being called again soon.”

There was a Border Guard patrol opposite Petrovski at the departure gate. He was met there, and Leskelä got another call.

The man had presented a Russian passport with the name Torden and a residence permit card issued by Finland. A face comparison made at the premises of the border inspection department confirmed that it was Petrovski.

“The reason for the action was a suspected entry ban and we started to find out if it was the same person. It has been compared with images found in open sources and found to be quite similar.”

At this stage, an investigation into the suspected violation of the entry ban was still underway.

“From our point of view, it is a mass crime, a daily investigation.”

Jan Petrovski in custody trial at the Helsinki District Court on December 18, 2023.

However, information started to be found in open sources, which was realized to be of possible interest to the KRP. In the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Petrovski was also on the EU’s sanctions list. According to it, he has served as the leader and commander of the Russian paramilitary Rusitsch military group. The group has a long history of fighting in Ukraine and is believed to have operated in Ukraine in connection with the mercenary company Wagner.

“The image emerged that there is a much bigger issue behind this than our criminal investigation. The fact that there is possibly a war crime aspect to this was very clear.”

The information was forwarded to krp. The investigation by the Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland was completed later, and in February, the Kymenlaakso district court sentenced Petrovski to conditional imprisonment for two violations of the entry ban.

“ The KRP’s preliminary investigation in the case is still ongoing.

Helsinki-Vantaa since his arrest in July 2023, Petrovski has been in custody or incarceration. In December, the Deputy Crown Prosecutor decided that a preliminary investigation into Petrovski’s suspected crimes would be launched in Finland.

“The subject of the investigation is acts committed in connection with the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine before the current war, against wounded or surrendered Ukrainian soldiers, which are suspected of meeting the hallmarks of a war crime,” the Deputy Crown Prosecutor’s press release said.

In Ukraine, Petrovski is suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization and of promoting the activities of a terrorist organization. However, in the Finnish Criminal Code, the suspected acts fall under the category of war crimes.

The KRP’s preliminary investigation in the case is still ongoing. Director of investigations Olli Töyräs did not comment on the situation of the preliminary investigation to STT in July.

It is not yet certain whether the evidence collected in the investigation is sufficient for consideration of charges and the withdrawal of charges, i.e. whether there will still be an internationally significant war crime trial in Finland. According to the Border Guard, the fact that we have reached this point is thanks to everyday successes.

“Quite a lot rested on the fact that the individual border inspectors knew how to be alert and self-initiative when doing normal, routine daily tasks,” says Leskelä.