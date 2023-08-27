Wagner Capture | Consul General Tanner on the case of the terrorist suspect: Social claims should be approached with caution

Tanner previously told Yle that there has been a lot of incorrect information circulating in the public about the case of the leader of the military group detained in Finland.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular officer Jussi Tanner commented on the detention of a Russian man suspected of terrorist crimes To Yle saying that some of the claims made in public are not true.

“There have been quite a lot of false claims in the public, but at this stage I cannot tell you which facts are not true. Tomorrow I can maybe tell more,” Tanner told Yle on Sunday.

HS also asked Tanner which information was incorrect about him. He still refused to elaborate on them but clarified his statement.

“I don’t want to comment on an individual case in any way, but especially with information on social media, you should approach it with caution.”

District court according to the information Voislav Torden formerly known as Jan Petrovski. With this name, he is also on the EU sanctions list.

The man is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

The man’s stay in Finland was revealed on Friday, when the district court of Eastern Uusimaa considered the police’s request to extend the man’s detention in order to process Ukraine’s extradition request.

The 36-year-old Russian citizen is also connected to the mercenary company Wagner through the Russian Rusič group.

Torden’s legal assistant Natalia Malgina told for HS on Saturdaythat the man has had a one-year residence permit in Finland based on his wife’s studies.

On Saturday, HS did not reach the Finnish authorities to comment on the basis of the residence permit granted to Torden.

The authorities the information line about the details of the case has been scarce.

Confusion has been caused, among other things, by how a person suspected of terrorist crimes and who was on the EU sanctions list was able to obtain a residence permit in Finland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Tanner could not yet say when the authorities will be able to provide additional information about the details or whose responsibility it is to inform them.

“Now we have to look at the matter calmly and collect the facts properly.”

On Sunday, the Minister of the Interior was also on the same lines Mari Rantanen (ps) who said on Sunday Ilta-Sanomthat the entire residence permit system should now be reviewed, so that something similar does not happen again.

of the EU and extradition requests coming from outside the Nordic countries, such as Ukraine in this case, are basically decided by the Ministry of Justice.

The Central Criminal Police examines whether the conditions for extradition are met, after which it gives its opinion on the matter to the competent authority.

For a crime extradition of a suspect or convicted person abroad requires the fulfillment of certain minimum conditions. These include, for example, the degree of seriousness of the suspected crime, dual criminality and the length of the punishment.

Double criminality means that the act is punishable both in Finland and in the country that made the extradition request. In general, it is also required that the maximum penalty for the act is at least one year in prison.