The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinwho died in a plane crash on the 23rd, was buried this Tuesday at the Porojóvskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg, according to his press service.

“The last farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place behind closed doors. Those who want to say goodbye to him can visit the Porojóvskoye cemetery,” his team said in a statement published on Telegram.

Prigozhin’s funeral took place in great secrecy and without the journalists knowing the exact place of burial.

Throughout the day, the press wrote about the possibility of the burial of Wagner’s boss in at least three other cemeteries in the former imperial Russian capital and Prigozhin’s hometown.

Initially, it was considered that the businessman would be buried in the Serafímovskoye cemetery, where illustrious personalities of this country are buried, including the military, artists, scientists and politicians.

Precisely in that cemetery throughout the morning an important police device was deployed.

Later, various local media reported tight security measures also at the Severnoye cemeteries, where Wagner’s security chief, Valeri Chekalov, was buried, and Beloostróvskoye, which inaugurated an Alameda de los Valientes last year to honor the memory of those who fell in the war in Ukraine.

This morning, the Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the funeral of Wagner’s boss, who led a failed armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership last June.

“The president’s attendance is not planned,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily telephone press conference in which he insisted that everything related to Prigozhin’s funeral is handled by his family.

The president's attendance is not expected.

The Investigation Committee of Russia (CIR) confirmed this Sunday that the body of Prigozhin and those of the other nine deceased in the accident of his plane have been identified.

According to the CIR, the identity of the plane’s occupants was confirmed by comparative DNA analysis.

In Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600, which crashed for reasons still unknown some 300 kilometers northwest of Moscow while flying from the Russian capital to Saint Petersburg, was also the founder of the Wagner Group, Dmitri Utkin, whose funeral has not yet been held. No information has been released.

At the moment, the investigations have not shed light on the causes of the accident, among which an explosion on board, a technical failure or even a piloting error are being considered.

The Kremlin has strongly rejected opposition accusations and statements by Western politicians that Putin could be behind the Prigozhin plane crash.

EFE