EAbout two months after his failed short-term uprising in Russia, a new video of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared on the Internet. The almost 40-second clip, which shows Prigozhin in camouflage clothing and with a gun in his hand, was recorded in an African country, said the “Grey Zone” telegram channel, which is close to the Wagner mercenary group, on Monday evening. More detailed information was not given. The location of the recording could not be independently verified.

“We work. The temperature is more than 50 degrees,” says Prigozhin in the video. Then he explains that his Wagner troupe is conducting reconnaissance work – and adds: “It makes Russia even bigger on all continents. And Africa even freer.” Notorious for their brutality, Russian fighters are active in several African countries.

For many months, Prigozhin’s mercenaries had fought alongside the regular Russian army in the war of aggression against Ukraine that had been ongoing since February 2022. At the end of June, out of frustration at what he saw as the ineffective Russian military leadership, Prigozhin mobilized his men for a march on Moscow, which he stopped again a few hours later after negotiations. The Kremlin promised Prigozhin impunity on condition that he emigrate to neighboring Belarus.

A little later, however, the 62-year-old reappeared in Russia – on the sidelines of the Africa summit in St. Petersburg at the end of July. There he showed himself with a representative from the Central African Republic. There has also recently been concern that West African Niger could now be moving closer to Russia after the recent military coup. Prigozhin had welcomed the overthrow in Niger.