Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Russian private army Wagner Group. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

According to the Wagner boss, Russia could face a tragedy in the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Kiev is reporting that the spring offensive is almost fully prepared.

Moscow/Frankfurt – The expected counter-offensive of the Ukraine could, according to the boss of the controversial mercenary group WagnerYevgeny Prigozhin, for Russia become a “tragedy”. Prigozhin said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov published on Sunday (May 1) that he expects the Ukrainian counter-offensive to start in mid-May. “This counter-offensive could become a tragedy for our country,” he added.

Russia before “tragedy”? Prigozhin criticizes Putin’s army for lack of ammunition

Prigozhin again complained about the insufficient supply of ammunition to his fighters in Ukraine. “We only have ten to 15 percent of the grenades that we need,” said the Wagner boss. He again blamed the Russian army leadership.

Admittedly, Prigozhin is an ally of the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin, yet the Russian repeatedly criticizes the Russian Ministry of Defense and the military leadership. In Ukraine it is Wagner Group currently primarily involved in the Battle of Bachmut involved. The fighting for the city in eastern Ukraine has continued unabated for months.

Ukraine war: preparations for spring offensive near completion?

The replenishment of provisions, weapons and ammunition is for the Ukraine war secured, said the spokesman for Army Group East of the Ukrainian armed forces, Serhiy Cherevatyj. Although the connecting road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar was fought over, the Russians were unable to interrupt the defenders’ logistics. This information could not be verified independently. Recently, Prigozhin even had to concede high losses in Bakhmut.

According to Kiev, preparations for Ukraine’s long-awaited spring offensive are nearing completion. On Sunday, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region announced the death of four people in a Ukrainian missile attack. On Saturday, a suspected Ukrainian drone set fire to a fuel depot on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia. (erpe/dpa/AFP)