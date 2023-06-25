Wagner boss to go to Belarus, no court case opened in Russia

After the head of the group of Russian mercenaries WagnerYevgeny Prigozhin led an armed uprising against Russia, the Kremlin announced that the paramilitary leader will leave for Belarus.

(See also: Head of the Wagner group announces a retreat with his troops)The Kremlin also confirmed that Prigozhin will move to that country without open criminal proceedings, like his fighters, after having declared himself in absentia against the Russian General Staff.

Shortly before, Prigozhin announced on Telegram that his fighters would return to their bases after approaching 200 kilometers from Moscow to avoid a bloodbath.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Alexandr Lukashenko for his “work done”the Belarusian presidency announced on Saturday, after militia chief Wagner ordered his men not to continue their march to Moscow and to return to their camps.

“The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail of the results of the negotiations with the leadership of the Wagner group,” Minsk said in a statement, adding that Putin had “thanked” his ally “for the work done.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP