Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wagner boss to go to Belarus, no court case opened in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World
0
Wagner boss to go to Belarus, no court case opened in Russia

Close


Close

Alert in Russia for Wagner group rebellion: Putin speaks out

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group and Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group and Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin thanked his counterpart Alexandr Lukashenko for his mediation.

See also  Ukraine: Zelensky says it started 'the beginning of the end' of the war with Russia

After the head of the group of Russian mercenaries WagnerYevgeny Prigozhin led an armed uprising against Russia, the Kremlin announced that the paramilitary leader will leave for Belarus.

(See also: Head of the Wagner group announces a retreat with his troops)The Kremlin also confirmed that Prigozhin will move to that country without open criminal proceedings, like his fighters, after having declared himself in absentia against the Russian General Staff.

Shortly before, Prigozhin announced on Telegram that his fighters would return to their bases after approaching 200 kilometers from Moscow to avoid a bloodbath.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Alexandr Lukashenko for his “work done”the Belarusian presidency announced on Saturday, after militia chief Wagner ordered his men not to continue their march to Moscow and to return to their camps.

“The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail of the results of the negotiations with the leadership of the Wagner group,” Minsk said in a statement, adding that Putin had “thanked” his ally “for the work done.”

See also  On Europe Day, Macron proposes changes to the structure of the EU

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Wagner #boss #Belarus #court #case #opened #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Stay or flee?” – Muscovites in concern

“Stay or flee?” - Muscovites in concern

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result