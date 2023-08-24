Home page politics

Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A private jet with the Wagner boss Prigozhin on board crashes, all occupants die. However, there is still no official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death.

Tver – About two months ago, the uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, attracted attention in Russia. Now Prigozhin is being discussed again, but this time because of his supposed death. On Wednesday evening (August 23), Russian media reported the crash of a private plane near the village of Kushenkino in Russia’s Tver region. It quickly turned out that the plane belonged to Prigozhin.

Crash in Russia: Wagner boss Prigozhin could be dead

According to the passenger list, the Wagner leader was on board the private jet together with his colleague Dmitri Utkin and other Wagner commanders and mercenaries. In total, there were three crew members and seven passengers on the Embraer private jet. All 10 died in the crash, according to Russian aviation authorities investigating at the scene. In the meantime, Russian media on the short message service Telegram published pictures that are supposed to show the crash of Prigozhin’s plane.

Alleged crash site of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane near Moscow. © IMAGO/Gray_Zone

In various films, which were probably filmed by residents of surrounding villages, smoke can be seen rising from the plane and the plane falling towards the earth in a completely uncontrolled manner. Debris comes loose. Pictures from the crash site were also released later. Burning debris and plumes of black smoke can be seen in the films.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. There is a debate on the Internet as to whether it was an accident or whether the Wagner director’s private jet was actually deliberately attacked. Experts had expected retaliation from Vladimir Putin. Several Russian Telegram channels published a statement from villagers that they first heard two explosions before the plane fell from the sky. In addition, pictures were distributed that are supposed to show the partially perforated wing of the private jet. It could be damage caused by anti-aircraft submunitions, so the assumption.

Cause of the crash of Prigozhin’s jet unknown: speculation on the Internet

There is also speculation as to whether Prigozhin is really dead. After the jet crashed, a second plane landed in Moscow. Telegram channels close to Wagner claimed Prigozhin may be on the second plane that landed safely. The theory: For security reasons, he would have put his name on the passenger list of the first private jet, but would have actually boarded the other plane.

So far there has been no official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death. True, it was reported that all ten bodies were recovered. However, there is no explicit declaration that the Wagner leader is actually among the dead. “Until we’re sure it’s the real Prigozhin, we shouldn’t be surprised if he suddenly appears in a new one Video from Africa emerges,” Russia analyst Keir Geiles told the Washington Post. It was eventually revealed that Prigozhin worked with doubles and had numerous passports with different names. As early as October 2019, it was falsely claimed that Prigozhin died in the crash of an An-72 military aircraft. However, he later appeared in a video.

Russian state broadcaster devotes only 40 seconds to Prigozhin’s plane crash

Official Wagner channels on Telegram also released statements, urging their followers not to spread unconfirmed reports and information. Some channels close to Wagner, such as “Grey Zone”, reported on Prigozhin’s death in their posts. “A hero of Russia died at the hands of the traitors of Russia, but even in Hell he is the best,” Gray Zone posted. Similar news followed for Dmitri Utkin, along with the piece Die Walkürenritt by German composer Richard Wagner, after whom the mercenary group is named.

At the Wagner headquarters in St. Petersburg, the windows were lit in the shape of a cross following reports of Prigozhin’s death. People gathered in front of the building and laid flowers and wreaths. However, the crash of Prigozhin’s plane was apparently not particularly important news on Russian state television. According to the British Times the corresponding message in the 53-minute newscast was only 40 seconds long and the 14th of 17 messages. (bb)

