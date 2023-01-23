Home page politics

From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Split

The US wants to classify the Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization”. Their boss reacts – by letter to the White House.

Moscow – Since the start of the Ukraine war, the Wagner group around Yevgeny Prigozhin has gained immense importance for the Kremlin: members of the group make loud noises among all the armed forces in the service of Vladimir Putin BBC now estimated at around ten percent. The head of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, continues to expand his power. The announcement by the USA that it would classify the group as a “transnational criminal organization” comes at a awkward time for his business dealings. Prigozhin writes a letter to the White House – he is not aware of any guilt.

The Wagner case: The mercenary group is to become a criminal organization – Prigozhin responded by letter

With a view to the Ukraine war, it receives a lot of media and political attention: the Wagner group. A group of mercenaries, a joint stock company and an increasingly independent power factor in Russia – the organization around Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently experiencing a significant increase in power. This has not gone unnoticed in the White House either. In the course of the Ukraine war, the United States now wants to classify the organization as a “transnational criminal organization” and sanctions are being prepared. Wagner himself is incomprehensible, despite countless allegations of human rights violations.

Yevgeny Prigozhin photographed in Moscow in March 2017. The Wagner boss is now sending a letter to the White House. (Archive photo) © imago stock & people / Imago Images

Prigozhin has now sent a high-profile letter to the United States. It says loud Reuters towards John Kirby, White House spokesman for national security: “Dear Mr. Kirby, could you please clarify what crime was committed by PMC Wagner?” According to t-online.de the letter should also contain a dig at the USA. Prigozhin is said to have written that Wagner and the United States are now colleagues, especially since the United States itself is a criminal. The classification of the Wagner Group and expected sanctions are bad for Prigozhin’s business – which continues to flourish in Russia.

Competition with the Wagner Group: Head of the mercenary army Prigozhin expands his own position of power

With the increasing importance of the mercenary troupe for the Kremlin, the competition between government agencies and the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is also growing. Meanwhile, he continues to expand his power in Russia and is apparently increasingly using a PR campaign on his own behalf. Even apart from this trend, the group is increasingly emerging from the shadows, the days of the mysterious shadow structure seem numbered – public campaigns also bear witness to this.

Regarding the group’s relationship with Russian politics, Kirby claims: “We see growing tensions between Wagner and the Russian Ministry of Defense”. In fact, Prigozhin has recently repeatedly and clearly criticized the Russian administration. Among other things, the mercenary boss had accused Kremlin employees of treason and called for personnel changes in the Defense Ministry. He also sharply criticized the military leadership. “Putin’s cook” is considered a confidant of the head of government, but he represents his own interests just as strongly.

Gruppe-Wagner: Of mercenaries and corporations

The Wagner group is a mercenary association, but it has long been much more than just that. Another step is also intended to take account of the increase in importance: The organization is now an officially registered company in St. Petersburg with the name “PMC Wagner Center”. The group’s fields of activity are “corporate and management consulting, publishing, media, scientific development and leasing of ships and aircraft”, according to the Moscow Times. The group now has its own headquarters in Saint Petersburg, the so-called “Wagner Technology Center”. It becomes clear: Wagner is increasingly becoming an independent power factor in Russia.