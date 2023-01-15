Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Wagner boss Prigozhin uses the Ukraine war to raise his profile – and does not shy away from criticizing the Kremlin. How does Putin react?

Moscow/Soledar – Uses Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoshin Ukraine war to secure more influence in Russia? Even ambitions for the presidency have already been said about him. In the current bloody battles in Soledar and Bachmut, the mercenary boss is particularly in the limelight: He claims the alleged success of having brought Soledar under Russian control, completely for himself and his mercenaries and ex-prisoners of the “Group Wagner”.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is apparently using the Ukraine war to make a name for himself. © Imago

Ukraine war in Soledar: Prigozhin provokes with news

“Wagner units have taken control of the entire Soledar area. I emphasize that no units other than Wagner fighters took part in the attack on Soledar,” Prigozhin, also known by the nickname “Putin’s Koch,” said through his own press service. It is now only a matter of “cleansing” the area of ​​the remnants of the Ukrainian army. Ukraine has denied claims that Soledar was taken by Russia. Even the Kremlin did not want to officially confirm the taking of Soledar.

These are not the first laurels that Prigozhin im Ukraine war wants to drive in for himself: He repeatedly claims decisive battle successes for himself. And he makes no secret of his opinion that his fighters are far superior to the official Russian military. Recently, Prigozhin rarely seems to miss opportunities to let the Russian establishment look old. A frequent victim of the taunts is the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Prigozhin railed against “bureaucrats” – and most likely meant Shoigu

According to a report by US news channel CNN Prigozhin reportedly told his fighters in Ukraine: “Once we defeat our internal bureaucracy and corruption, we will defeat the Ukrainians and NATO.” The problem is current that “the bureaucrats and those who deal with corruption now don’t listen to us because they all drink champagne on New Year’s Eve”. This primarily meant Shoigu, writes CNN. There is a dispute between the two, allegedly because of lucrative military contracts that slipped through Prigozhin’s rags – and because of Wagner controversial role in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) in conversation with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. © MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP

Taunts from the Wagner boss: does he have Putin’s license?

Prigozhin also repeatedly criticizes the supposed potential of his own fighters, most of whom he apparently recruits in prisons, against the commanders of the official Russian military. After the Russian defeat at Kharkiv in September, he harshly demanded that Russia’s commanders should fight “barefoot with machine guns on the front lines”.

Whether it’s Russia’s president Wladimir Putin tastes that the mercenary boss repeatedly discredited Russia’s army? According to CNN, it might not even be inconvenient for Putin: “Indeed, the Russian leader may find it useful to have someone hot on the heels of the military establishment,” they say. There is talk of a “license to disrupt” granted by Putin, which Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also possesses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin © Aleksey Babushkin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Kadyrov also repeatedly attracts attention with aggressive tones towards Russia’s elites, especially Shoigu. In October, this led the US think tank Institute for the Study on War to assess that Putin was keeping the option open of making Shoigu the scapegoat for Russia’s defeats in the Ukraine war. Another indication that Putin remains loyal to his longtime companion Prigozhin: Putin has apparently personally pardoned criminals for “Wagner”.. (smu)