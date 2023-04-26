Home page politics

Yevgeny Prigozhin is not only a cruel person, but also very rich. His companies earn stupid and stupid in the war.

Moscow – He is one of the first to stuff their pockets full: the head of the Russian private army wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to research by independent journalists, made a lot of money from the war in Ukraine through contracts with the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The media portal Moshem objaznit reported on Tuesday that Prigozhin’s companies raked in a record 4.7 billion rubles ($60 million) from those deals in 2022. In 2021 it was 1.9 billion rubles.

Accordingly, the confidante of President Vladimir Putin earned more money than before the war by feeding soldiers and building barracks for the Ministry of Defense. Prigozhin initially did not comment on the report.

Prigozhin makes money in the Ukraine war

The journalists had compared the financial documents of various companies in Prigozhin. It is true that Prigozhin and the Wagner fighters openly criticized the ministry again and again. The portal, which is co-financed by the Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who lives abroad, says this does not affect business between private and state structures.

Received independently from the orders of the Ministry of Defense Prigozhin’s companies, which repeatedly shock people with war crimes, including high-value contracts from the Kremlin. According to research by the independent portal Wjorstka, the companies also earned 4.4 billion rubles last year from the supply of food in educational institutions and hospitals. Prigozhin’s army is not only in the Ukraine in use, but also on the African continent.

US concerned about Wagner in Sudan

The US has expressed concern that the Russian Wagner mercenary group could exacerbate the conflict in Sudan. “We are very concerned about the deployment of the Prigozhin Group – the Wagner Group – in Sudan,” Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in Washington on Monday. He was referring to the founder and head of the mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Wherever the Wagner group appears, they bring “more death and destruction,” said Blinken. The Russian mercenary force not only fights in support of the Russian army in its war of aggression against Ukraine, but is also active on the African continent. According to media reports, Wagner has already delivered weapons to the Sudanese RSF militia, which has been fighting the army for a week and a half. (mse/agencies)