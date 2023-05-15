FromChristian Sturgeon close

Fighting continues in Bakhmut. The city of Donetsk, controlled by Russian troops, comes under fire. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Moscow/Kiev – Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly caused a stir in the Ukraine war. Now the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner is to report to the Washington Post according to which the Ukrainian government offered to reveal the positions of Russian troops. The newspaper cites leaked documents from the US secret service. However, Kiev has rejected the offer that Prigozhin is said to have made through his contacts with the Ukrainian secret service. The report is based on secret US documents that, according to the newspaper, were leaked to the Discord chat platform. The US Presidential Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have made an amazing offer to Kiev in the middle of the Ukraine war. © afp

Ukraine War News: Reports of Heavy Artillery Fire on Donetsk

The Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine apparently came under heavy artillery fire on Sunday. The city was hit by hundreds of artillery shells and projectiles from multiple rocket launchers, the Russian state agency TASS reported, citing local authorities. No information was given about the effects of the shelling. Donetsk lies just behind the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

News about the Ukraine war: Attacks near Bachmut continue

In the vicinity of the heavily contested town of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops say they have gained further territory. “Our units have taken more than ten enemy positions north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large forest area near Ivanivske from the enemy,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. Russian soldiers were taken prisoner. Despite the Ukrainian successes, the situation near Bakhmut remains tense, as the Russian military is offering resolute resistance.

In recent days, the Ukrainian military has recaptured large areas around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in counterattacks. Now there is a threat of encirclement of the Russian mercenary group Wagner deployed in the city.

News about the Ukraine war: Paris promises new military aid to Kiev

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to Kiev with pledges of further military aid from Germany and France. In Berlin and Paris, Selenskyj insisted on the delivery of fighter jets again on Sunday. However, both Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and President Emmanuel Macron reacted cautiously. According to the Élysée Palace, the French head of state wanted to comment on further military aid in a TV interview on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked Germany and France for their military support. (cs/dpa)

