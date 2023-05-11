Home page politics

The feud between the Kremlin and the Wagner mercenaries continues. Their leader Yevgeny Prigoschin feels threatened – and scolds.

Moscow/Bachmut/Munich – The dispute between the Kremlin and the mercenaries of the Wagner group in Ukraine war goes to the next round. It was only on Sunday (May 7) that their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reported that his men were receiving fresh weapons from the Russian military leadership for the fighting in Bakhmut. Disillusionment followed two days later.

Wagner boss Prigozhin makes serious accusations against the Kremlin

On Tuesday, when Russia celebrated “Victory Day”., Prigozhin is said to have received a letter from the Russian Defense Ministry. But instead of a promise for ammunition, he says he received a threat: Should he would carry out his threat and actually withdraw from Bachmut, the Wagner mercenaries could be charged with high treason. That’s what Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin feels threatened by the Kremlin. © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev/TASS

He also threw the Kremlin to rulers Wladimir Putin before not keeping to agreements. He has not yet received the weapons promised by the Russian military. “You have brazenly deceived us,” said Prigozhin. He still wants to stay in Bachmut for the time being.

Prigozhin observes the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Zaporizhia

The Wagner boss, who has been fighting for Bachmut with his people for months on the side of Russia, again sharply attacked the military leadership in the video. Russian units fled their positions because of “criminal” orders from high-ranking commanders, Prigozhin claimed. “Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leaders.”

The military contractor and oligarch also expressed suspicions that the armed forces of Ukraine are preparing the long-awaited counter-offensive. Troops are currently “opening flanks in Bakhmut” and regrouping near Zaporizhia. according to experts the region is considered a possible thrust of the counter-offensive. (mt)