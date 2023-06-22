Home page politics

The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war is officially void in Russia. Wagner boss Prigozchin, actually on Putin’s side, is now speaking of lies.

Moscow – Hard to tell if it’s real or just theater to fool observers. Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to poison against the circle Wladimir Putin. The chief of the Russian Wagner group now accuses Moscow of lying to the people in Russia about the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“You are misleading the Russian people,” the news agency translated AFP Prigozhin in a voice message published by his press service on Wednesday (June 21). “Large areas have been given over to the enemy,” he added. Kiev has so far reported small territorial gains and says it has recaptured eight settlements since the offensive began.

“One day Russia will wake up”: Prigozhin warns in the Ukraine war

But Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have been spearheading attacks on cities in eastern Ukraine for months, accused the Defense Ministry of not telling the truth. A number of villages have been lost, said Prigozhin, pointing – again and again – to the lack of weapons and ammunition. Ukrainian troops have also attempted to cross the Dnieper (Dnipro) River, a natural one barrier at the front.

“All of this is totally hidden from everyone,” said the 62-year-old. “One day Russia will wake up to find that Crimea has also been handed over to Ukraine,” he warned.

Russia’s propaganda in the Ukraine war on state TV

Kremlin chief Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing. He prefers to do this on Russian state television.

Wagner boss Prigozhin shoots against Russia’s leadership

As for Prigozhin, British intelligence services are also watching his feud with the Russian leadership. The UK MoD quoted the Wagner boss as saying he was demanding a response to a “treaty” he had submitted to the Russian MoD.

The background is an ultimatum from Moscow, according to which Wagner and other “volunteer formations” should be contractually subordinate to the ministry by July 1st. London sees Prigozhin’s confrontational approach as an attempt to “undermine the authority of the official military authorities”. (frs with AFP and dpa)